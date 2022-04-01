Skip to main content

Getting Closer?: Sarkisian Provides Update On Texas QB Maalik Murphy

Maalik Murphy has been cleared to get out of his walking boot, but is he cleared for practice?

Some believe the race for QB1 is over at Texas. The second that Quinn Ewers elected to transfer from Ohio State to Austin, one might as well pencil him in as the Week 1 starter. 

Steve Sarkisian isn't looking at this that way. Neither is Maalik Murphy, the Junipero Serra, Calif commit from the 2022 recruiting class. 

Of course, Ewers is getting something Murphy isn't: reps. The incoming freshman has been in a walking boot since suffering a serious ankle injury in the fourth quarter of December’s California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Division 1-A championship against Bakersfield Liberty. 

Murphy arrived at Texas not long after the injury. Sarkisian isn't risking a thing at the game's most crucial position in spring. Murphy, however, has been cleared to remove the boot.

Before taking the field in practice, he must be cleared by the Texas medical staff. When asked last week if Murphy had a timetable to return, Sarkisian said he doesn't think it’ll be "anywhere really soon.”

“You know, it takes time,” Sarkisian said. “It’s great that we got him out of the cast. Clearly, there's some mobility things that we need to work on with him. It’s a severe injury and I give him a lot of credit for staying engaged, which is hard to do when you know you're not going in every practice."

One of SI All-American's top recruits, Murphy's rise to prominence started his sophomore year under center. Last season, he threw for 2,954 yards, 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with six rushing scores.

Murphy graded out as SI99's No. 54 ranked player. He was the No. 7 QB in the class. 

"He does a really good job in meetings," Sarkisian said He's very attentive on the field, think he takes a lot of good mental reps. I think he's anxious and excited to get going.”

Sarkisian isn't ruling out Murphy's return this spring, but he doesn't want to risk further problems. Prior to suffering the ankle injury in December, Murphy suffered a collarbone injury midseason that sidelined him for several games. 

As for the others looking to replace former starter Casey Thompson, Sarkisian has a challenge afoot. Waiting for Murphy is one. Starting Ewers for the next several seasons is another. 

The dark horse in the race is Hudson Card, the initial 2021 starter. Card beat out Thompson for first-team reps, but was benched after struggling to find consistency against Arkansas a week later. 

For the year, Card threw for 590 yards with five touchdowns, one interception and completed 61.4 percent of his throws. The Longhorns also have three walk-ons in practice, including two locals from Austin.

Sarkisian likely has an idea of where the Longhorns are headed entering the second scrimmage. Murphy's IQ, dual-threat mobility and work ethic should allow him to catch up with the two front-runners for reps. 

"We're obviously looking forward to getting him back on the field," Sarkisian said. "He's a talented guy and I like his desire to want to be good. Now ultimately, we got to get him on the field and get him going.”

