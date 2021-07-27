Longhorns No. 22 in College Football America Preseason Top 30

Texas is the third-highest ranked Big 12 team in the rankings, with Oklahoma and Iowa State both in the Top 10

The Texas Longhorns are No. 22 in the 2021 College Football America Yearbook FBS preseason Top 30, released earlier this week.

The Longhorns, which are preparing for their first season under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, are the third-highest ranked Big 12 team in the Yearbook’s Top 30, and one of six Big 12 teams overall. Defending Big 12 champion Oklahoma is No. 4. Iowa State, which lost to Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship Game last season is No. 9. Behind Texas is Oklahoma State at No. 24, West Virginia at No. 27 and TCU at No. 30.

The Longhorns are coming off a 7-3 season in which it finished 5-3 and in fourth place in the Big 12, and defeated Colorado, 55-23, in the Alamo Bowl. That wasn’t enough to save Tom Herman’s job as head coach, as he was fired shortly after the bowl win. In came Sarkisian, who served as the offensive coordinator for the Alabama Crimson Tide during the program’s run to the 2020 national championship.

Sarkisian was head coach at Washington from 2009-13, and at USC from 2014-15, and compiled a record of 46-35. He has never won a conference title.

The Longhorns return a solid group on offense, including running back Bijan Robinson, who gained 703 yards and scored four touchdowns in 2020, along with Roschon Johnson, who rushed for 418 yards and scored six touchdowns. The biggest question on offense for Texas is at quarterback, where Casey Thompson and Hudson Card are vying to be Sam Ehlinger’s successor.

Defensively, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is the leading returning tackler after a 60-tackle season in 2020. He also had two interceptions. Cornerback D’Shawn Jamison is the Longhorns’ top returning cornerback and is also one of the Big 12’s best special teams players.

The 2021 College Football America Yearbook features seven pages of Big 12 content, including an overall preview of the conference race, a spotlight piece on Darrell K. Royal-Memorial Stadium, the Big 12 Starting Lineup, all Big 12 schedules and a half-page devoted to each program.

The 2021 College Football America Yearbook features more than 900 college football teams from the United States and Canada in more than 250 striking, full-color pages. That includes every team from the NCAA (FBS, FCS, Division II and Division III), NAIA, NJCAA, CCCAA and U Sports (Canada). It also includes updates on club football, one-year postgraduate prep/sports academies and Mexican college football, along with dozens of action shots and stadium photos taken by the CFA staff.

