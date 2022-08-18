Skip to main content

Texas OL Cole Hutson Among Top Freshman in Best Position This Season

Hutson could become a key member of the Longhorns' offensive line this season.

As the Texas Longhorns enter the season, they do so with the potential to field one of the best offenses in college football. However, doing so must start up front with the offensive line, one area of the team with multiple question marks. 

Skill position wise, not many teams in college football have the Longhorns beat. Running back Bijan Robinson is a Heisman hopeful and projected first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, while receiver Xavier Worthy is looking to replicate his dominant freshman season. 

While the Longhorns and coach Steve Sarkisian have yet to announce who will be the starting quarterback once the season begins if the offensive line isn't improved it won't matter. 

That being said, Sarkisian was aware of this issue, as he went out and got an impressive haul of offensive linemen in the 2022 recruiting cycle. Bleacher Report recognized Sarkisian's offensive line haul, naming one member of the group a top freshman in the best position ahead of the season. 

That would be offensive lineman Cole Hutson, who could earn playing time right away on a line lacking depth. Hutson, who comes to Texas as a guard at 6-5 and 303 pounds, has been battling for a starting spot in fall camp

However, according to Sarkisian, Hutson is banged up and will miss a short amount of time, possibly a few days or weeks. Whenever Hutson does return from injury this season, he will be an integral member of the Longhorns' offensive line, and a key member in the trenches during his time at Texas. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

