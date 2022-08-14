Longhorns WR Isaiah Neyor, G Junior Angilau Out For Season With Injuries

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns suffered two major losses to their offense with transfer wide receiver Isaiah Neyor, and offensive guard Junior Angilau set to miss the entire 2022 season with injuries, sources have confirmed to LonghornsCountry.com.

Horns247 was the first to report that both Angilau and Neyor suffered Knee injuries during a scrimmage on Saturday.

The pair were both set to be starters in the Longhorns' new-look offense, with Neyor projected to start opposite of star wideout Xavier Worthy, while Angilau was set to start at left guard.

Running back Roschon Johnson also suffered an injury on Saturday. Luckily for Texas the injury was later revealed to be a sprained ankle, and not season-threatening.

In place of Angilau in the scrimmage, the Longhorns moved Hayden Connor from right guard to left guard and slide true freshman Cole Hutson onto the right side. It is unclear as of yet what the permanent plan will be moving forward.

Freshman Devon Campbell could also be in the fold to replace Angilau at some point.

As for the plan at wide receiver, Neyor was set to be counted on as a major piece moving forward alongside worth and Jordan Whittington.

For now, Neyor's replacement remains unclear, though junior Troy Omeire and currently suspended sophomore Agiye Hall seem to be the logical long-term fits.

The Longhorns also have transfer Tarique Milton, redshirt freshmen Casey Cain and Jaden Alexis, as well as true freshmen Savion Red and Brenen Thompson at their disposal in the wide receiver room.

Neyor was entering his first season with the Longhorns following his transfer from Wyoming, while the senior Angilau was entering what was likely his final season with Texas.

