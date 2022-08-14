Skip to main content

Longhorns WR Isaiah Neyor, G Junior Angilau Out For Season With Injuries

The Longhorns lost two key pieces to their 2022 team in Saturday's scrimmage

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns suffered two major losses to their offense with transfer wide receiver Isaiah Neyor, and offensive guard Junior Angilau set to miss the entire 2022 season with injuries, sources have confirmed to LonghornsCountry.com.

Horns247 was the first to report that both Angilau and Neyor suffered Knee injuries during a scrimmage on Saturday.

The pair were both set to be starters in the Longhorns' new-look offense, with Neyor projected to start opposite of star wideout Xavier Worthy, while Angilau was set to start at left guard. 

Running back Roschon Johnson also suffered an injury on Saturday. Luckily for Texas the injury was later revealed to be a sprained ankle, and not season-threatening.

In place of Angilau in the scrimmage, the Longhorns moved Hayden Connor from right guard to left guard and slide true freshman Cole Hutson onto the right side. It is unclear as of yet what the permanent plan will be moving forward.

Freshman Devon Campbell could also be in the fold to replace Angilau at some point.

As for the plan at wide receiver, Neyor was set to be counted on as a major piece moving forward alongside worth and Jordan Whittington.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_18143516
Play
News

Card vs. Ewers: Is One Texas QB Pulling Away Prior To Season Start?

Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers could be battling down to the wire for the title of QB1.

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Ivan Melendez
Play
Baseball

WATCH: Former Longhorn 1B Ivan Melendez Launches First Professional Home Run

Melendez launched the first of what will likely be several professional home runs.

By Connor Zimmerlee3 hours ago
3 hours ago
worthy
Play
News

'Team Over Talent': Why Xavier Worthy Holds Himself To Different Standards

Texas receiver Xavier Worthy wasn't satisfied with last season despite his individual success.

By Cole ThompsonAug 13, 2022 12:06 PM EDT
Aug 13, 2022 12:06 PM EDT

For now, Neyor's replacement remains unclear, though junior Troy Omeire and currently suspended sophomore Agiye Hall seem to be the logical long-term fits.

The Longhorns also have transfer Tarique Milton, redshirt freshmen Casey Cain and Jaden Alexis, as well as true freshmen Savion Red and Brenen Thompson at their disposal in the wide receiver room.

Neyor was entering his first season with the Longhorns following his transfer from Wyoming, while the senior Angilau was entering what was likely his final season with Texas.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (1)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns

USATSI_18143516
News

Card vs. Ewers: Is One Texas QB Pulling Away Prior To Season Start?

Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers could be battling down to the wire for the title of QB1.

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
Ivan Melendez
Baseball

WATCH: Former Longhorn 1B Ivan Melendez Launches First Professional Home Run

Melendez launched the first of what will likely be several professional home runs.

By Connor Zimmerlee3 hours ago
worthy
News

'Team Over Talent': Why Xavier Worthy Holds Himself To Different Standards

Texas receiver Xavier Worthy wasn't satisfied with last season despite his individual success.

By Cole ThompsonAug 13, 2022 12:06 PM EDT
Agiye Hall
Football

Longhorns Sarkisian Releases Statement on Agiye Hall Arrest, Suspension

Hall has been suspended indefinitely for conduct detrimental to the program

By Zach DimmittAug 12, 2022 3:23 PM EDT
USATSI_18696247
Football

Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Texas Longhorns vs. TCU Horned Frogs

The Horned Frogs look to strike revenge on the Longhorns in 2022.

By Adam GlickAug 12, 2022 2:32 PM EDT
USATSI_18181063
News

'We Have Experience': Texas' Jordan Whittington Raves Over Longhorns New Receivers

Veteran Jordan Whittington is high on the additions of five new receivers joining Texas in 2022.

By Cole ThompsonAug 12, 2022 1:35 PM EDT
12cf94a2-dd06-401f-96be-41f9cc9cc73c-USATSI_17624321
Football

Texas Projected to Make Respected Bowl Versus ACC Contender

The Longhorns are expected to take a big leap after missing a bowl game in 2021.

By Michael GresserAug 12, 2022 1:02 PM EDT
jordan whittington
Football

Longhorns WR Jordan Whittington Reveals Fresh Motivation, New Ice Cream Flavor

Whittington is keeping his head up as his ever-important final season approaches.

By Zach DimmittAug 12, 2022 11:25 AM EDT