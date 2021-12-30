Texas Zeroing In On New WRs Coach

In an offseason full of turnover for the Texas Longhorns program, finding a new wide receivers coach was at the top of the list of priorities for head coach Steve Sarkisian heading into the new year.

Now, according to a report from On3's Matt Zenitz, Sarkisian has seemingly found his man, in Pittsburgh wide receivers coach, Brennan Marion.

Marion came to the Panthers in 2021 after a stop at Hawaii, helping the Panthers improve into one of the best passing offenses in college football.

The Panthers finished the year ranking No. 5 in the nation in passing, averaging 350.2 yards per game.

The 34-year-old was also instrumental in Pittsburgh wideout Jordan Addison winning the 2021 Biletnikoff award, which goes to the nation's top wide receiver.

Addison wrapped up his sophomore campaign with 93 catches for 1,479 yards and 17 touchdowns, averaging 113.8 yards per contest.

If hired, Marion would remain at Pittsburgh until after their matchup with Michigan State in the Peach Bowl On Thursday.

Marion would replace former wide receivers coach Andre Coleman, who was relieved of his duties with the program in recent weeks.

According to one report, Coleman's lack of production on the recruiting trail could have been a major factor in the decision to let him go, with elite targets and former commitments such as Evan Stewart and Armani Winfield electing to take their talents to rival programs.

Coleman, who was one of the few remaining staff members from the previous regime under Tom Herman, spent two seasons with the Longhorns as the receivers coach, as well as an additional year as an analyst in 2019.

