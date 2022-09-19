Quinn Ewers Back At Practice; Could Texas Start Star QB Against Texas Tech?

Texas football is at its best with Quinn Ewers commanding the huddle. Could the Longhorns’ star quarterback be back for the start of conference play?

Ewers, along with redshirt sophomore Hudson Card and freshman Maalik Murphy, all practiced Monday following the Horns’ 41-20 win over UTSA. Ewers missed time last week after suffering an SC joint sprain in the team’s loss to Alabama in Week 2.

"They all practiced today, which is positive,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday. “That’s a really good sign. Last Monday, they didn’t all practice."

Ewers left in the first quarter against Alabama after taking a shot against Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner. Initially, it was expected that the redshirt freshman would miss up to six weeks due to the severity of the injury. Now, the timetable seems to be taking a turn in Texas’ favor.

The hope was that Ewers would return by Oct. 8 for Texas’ matchup against No. 6 Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown. If Ewers could return for Saturday’s showcase against Texas Tech, and the Longhorns keep winning, it could potentially lead to a top 10 matchup in Dallas when the two programs meet in the Cotton Bowl.

In two games this season, Ewers has exceeded expectations. Against Alabama, the Southlake Carroll product looked the part for QB1, going 9-of-12 passing for 134 yards, including connecting with receiver Xaiver Worthy for a 46-yard reception that set up a 2-yard touchdown run from Bijan Robinson.

Card, who had been dealing with an ankle injury entering Saturday, was inconsistent against the Roadrunners. He finished 15-of-23 passing for 161 yards and a touchdown, but the offense was missing a spark. Card’s longest play came on a 28-yard pass to receiver Jordan Whittington during the third quarter.

Murphy, SI All-American’s No. 7 QB prospect, officially was a full participant for the first time this fall. Sarkisian said last week that the California product was still recovering from an ankle injury suffered during the state playoffs last December.

“Everybody was in there doing their team drills and different things,” Sarkisian said. “I think the progress that Quinn's making, I think Hud's ability to bounce back after playing Saturday and the ankle to feel good enough to go today and Maalik (Murphy) had a good practice today as well, so a lot of positives there from those guys."

The Longhorns will travel to Jones AT&T Stadium Saturday to take on the Red Raiders at 2:30 p.m.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.