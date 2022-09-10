Texas Quarterback Quinn Ewers Suffers Clavicle Sprain in Loss to Alabama

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian announced quarterback Quinn Ewers suffered a clavicle sprain in the team’s 20–19 loss to Alabama on Saturday, via The Athletic’s Stewert Mandel. Ewers will undergo an MRI to determine the severity and how much time he will miss.

Ewers left the game vs. Alabama after taking a hard hit to the ground by linebacker Dallas Turner in the second quarter. He stayed on the ground for a bit before walking off the field gingerly and leaving the game.

At the end of the fourth quarter, Fox showed Ewers on the sidelines with a sling on his left, non-throwing, arm. Backup quarterback Hudson Card relieved Ewers and led the Longhorns for the rest of the game. While Ewers threw for 134 yards on 12 attempts, Card threw for 158 yards on 22 attempts in triple the number of quarters.

Ewers won the Texas quarterback job in preseason after transferring to Austin from Ohio State in December. The former top recruit will likely regain the starting position whenever he is able to return from the injury.

Meanwhile, while Ewers is out, Card will step into the role of starting quarterback. A third-year sophomore, Card played in seven games for Texas last season, totaling 590 yards and five touchdowns to just one interception.

