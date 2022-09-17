Skip to main content

Longhorns Expected to Start Hudson Card at QB vs. UTSA

Despite lingering questions surrounding the health of his ankle all week, Hudson Card will start at quarterback for the Longhorns against UTSA.

AUSTIN - In the wake of uncertainty following the near-upset of the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Texas Longhorns are expected to go with Hudson Card as the starting quarterback for their Week 3 matchup vs. the UTSA Road Runners, according to reports.

Card, who suffered a high ankle sprain in the first half against Alabama, was limited throughout the week as he progressed through his rehab in hopes of making enough of an improvement to play on Saturday. 

And it appears was able to accomplish exactly that, though it is unclear how mobile he will be due to the injury.

Card will replace the true starter, Quinn Ewers, who suffered a sternoclavicular sprain in the first quarter against Alabama, and will likely be out until the October 8 matchup against Oklahoma in Dallas. 

Had Card been unable to go against the Road Runners, third-string quarterback Charles Wright would have earned the start.

Wright will now take backup duties, though he will also be on high alert should Card's ankle injury be re-aggravated. 

Freshman Maalik Murphy likely would have also been in contention with Wright to earn the start. However, he is currently rehabbing a wrist injury that he suffered during a recent scooter accident.

The Longhorns and Road Runners are set to kick off at 7 pm at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

