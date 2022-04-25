Longhorns Post Spring Depth Chart: Where Things Sit On Offense After Orange-White Game

The Longhorns wrapped up practice on Saturday, and we got the first look at how things could shake out next fall

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns wrapped up their second spring football camp under Steve Sarkisian on Saturday, culminating in the Orange-White game at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

The Longhorns took the field for the final time in the game, giving a brief look at the initial hierarchy at each position group, and setting up a host of questions on who could be battling for playing time as the summer progresses.

So what does the roster look like exiting spring activities? Check out LonghornsCountry.com's full offensive post-spring depth chart below:

QB1: Hudson Card OR Quinn Ewers

Aaron E. Martinez, Austin American-Statesman Arguably the crowned jewel of the Longhorns 2022 signing class, Quinn Ewers comes to Austin by way of the transfer portal from Ohio State. Ewers was originally committed to the Longhorns last year under Tom Herman, but eventually switched gears and went to Ohio State, reclassifying to the 2021 class, and enrolling early. Ewers immediately became the most decorated incoming quarterback talent since Vince Young in 2002, finishing his high school career as the unanimous No. 1 ranked quarterback in both the 2022 class and the 2021 class after his reclassification. While Ewers has the edge in the talent department over the rest of the field in the quarterback competition, Hudson Card still has the edge in the experience department. The battle was a close one throughout the spring, with neither player able to separate themselves, but both performing very well and showing their elite talents in the spring game. This battle will go well into fall camp and could remain undecided in the season opener. QB 3: Maalik Murphy CJ Vogel - TFB Texas

RB1: Bijan Robinson

USA Today Sports RB2: Roschon Johnson RB3: Keilan Robinson RB4: Jonathon Brooks RB5: Jaydon Blue

Who would've guessed?

If there's one thing we can be certain about for Texas football in 2022, it's that Robinson will be the centerpiece of the offense.

Throughout the spring, that remained the same, with Robinson running with the first team, Roschon Johnson with the second team, and Keilan Robinson, Jaydon Blue, and Jonathan Brooks filling out the rest of the spots.

The Longhorns will be very deep in this position in 2022.

First Team WRs - Xavier Worthy, Jordan Whittington, Isaiah Neyor

Aaron E. Martinez, Austin American-Statesman USA Today Sports Will Gallagher, Inside Texas Second Team WRs - Casey Cain, Kelvontay Dixon, Marcus Washington

Xavier Worthy enters his second year with the Longhorns as one of the top wide receiver threats in the country. With stability at quarterback and along the offensive line, as well as the added threat of Isaiah Neyor on the outside, Worthy could be in line for an even bigger 2022.

By the end of the spring, Worthy, Neyor, and Jordan Whittington were all but cemented as the first team, while Marcus Washington Casey Cain and Kelvonte Dixon filled out the second unit. Troy Omerie, who is still recovering from the injury that kept him out last season, hopes to return for the fall.

The Longhorns will also be able to fit new commitment Agiye Hall into the mix once he gets on Campus

TE1 Ja'Tavion Sanders OR Jahleel Billingsley

TE2 Gunnar Helm OR Brayden Liebrock

One of the more interesting battles to watch this spring was at the tight end spot, where the Longhorns saw a fierce competition between Ja'Tavion Sanders and Jahleel Billingsley.

Many times, the pair saw the field together, in what could be a new and dangerous added dimension to the Longhorns' offensive attack.

First Team OL - LT Andrej Karic, LG Junior Angilau, C Jake Majors, RG Hayden Connor, RT Christian Jones

The Longhorns shuffled along the offensive front here and there throughout the spring, but due to a lack of depth, and a host of new talented freshmen coming in who will compete for playing time, it was difficult to get a read on what things could look like in the fall. One clear thing, however, was that Cole Hutson made an impact, while Hayden Connor and Jake Majors both took steps forward. For now, this grouping remains largely unchanged, but when the freshmen arrive, it could look wildly different. Second Team OL - LT Jaylen Garth, LG Max Merrill, C Logan Parr, RG Cole Hutson, RT Michael Balis OR Chad Wolf Cole Hutson @Kelvinbanksjr12

