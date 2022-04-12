Quinn Ewers and Xavier Worthy Have Message For Longhorns' Top Recruit

Two of Texas' biggest offensive stars are trying to lure in another

The historic rivalry between the Texas Longhorns and the Texas A&M Aggies is set to renew in the SEC in the coming seasons.

But before the two teams meet again, they'll continue to jostle over top talent on the recruiting trail. And if Wednesday's events are any indication, this is a battle that's only beginning to heat up.

Xavier Worthy Mikala Compton, Austin American-Statesman Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers and star receiver Xavier Worthy played the recruiting role Tuesday morning on Twitter in response to comments made by coveted 2023 Desoto (Desoto, TX) receiver Johntay Cook II. Aided by Ewers, "here you go" was Worthy's simple message to Cook who didn't mince his words regarding both Texas lack of current championship success during a recent visit to Austin. Johntay Cook II "All (Texas) got is swimming trophies and s***," Cook said during his most recent visit to the Forty Acres. "No football trophies." Worthy and Ewers' recruiting technique could also be in response to similar remarks Cook made Saturday during his A&M visit on April 9. Do the Longhorns feel like they have an edge over their old rival? Quinn Ewers The Athletic

"Still ain't seen no football trophies," Cook said. "I ain't gonna lie. I got to keep it a double standard, bro."



Cook, whose playful jabs are far from a lie, has kept his championship expectations high throughout the recruiting process. He's received interest from elite programs like Ohio State and Alabama but has still maintained confidence in what the Longhorns can bring.

USA Today Sports "Believe in Sark. All gas no brakes," Cook said in an October interview with SI All-American. "The play-calling is second to none. It’s unbelievable how Coach Sark draws up those plays and how he gets those dudes open. So I feel like once Coach Sark gets the playmakers that he wants, like he had at Alabama, Texas is gonna be on top." Cook has even admitted that he's likely to team up with running back Reuben Owens and quarterback prodigy Arch Manning, who are both highly-touted Texas recruits for 2023. Steve Sarkisian USA Today Sports

"Don’t be surprised if me and Arch are at the same school whether that’s UT, Bama, LSU, Ole Miss," Cook told our Matt Galatzan. “But I feel like it’s a higher chance that me and Reuben go to college together than me and Arch.”

Wherever Cook ends up, he'll look to use his elite speed as a weapon that can take the top off of opposing defenses. And if his list of top destinations remains the same, he could find himself in the SEC.

