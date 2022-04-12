Longhorns Coach Sarkisian Responds to Ojomo 'B*** S*** 7-6 Texas' Comments
AUSTIN - Texas defensive lineman Moro Ojomo made headlines last week when he blasted the Longhorns program for the negative culture that has seemingly permeated through the ranks over the last decade.
While Ojomo's main issues seem to have been with the players, the coaches also had some mention in his comments as well.
“It’s hard… 18-20-year-old guys coming in caring about the wrong things instead of winning," Ojomo said Thursday. “It needs to be players led, coaches fed. Coaches come and go… Players have to make a stand and basically say enough is enough. Like, 7-6 BS Texas isn't happening no more.”
While Ojomo wasn't necessarily wrong in his opinions, the ensuing media attention was not exactly ideal for the program.
And during Tuesday's media availability Texas coach Steve Sarkisian responded to Ojomo's comments and was noticeably frustrated with the way the veteran handled the situation.
“If you're really a family, you don't go out and talk about family business," Sarkisian said. "(Ojomo) won’t be talking to (the media) for a while.”
Despite Sark's understandable and valid objections, however, there is no denying that the Longhorns have been in a less than ideal spot over the past decade.
One of the major issues for the program, particularly in 2021, has been its inability to face adversity and overcome a challenge. Once things began to go the wrong way, the team would typically fold, and allow their opponents to take control of the game.
Last season, Texas led at one point in five of its seven losses and blew three consecutive double-digit leads to Oklahoma (21 points), Oklahoma State (14 points) and Baylor (11 points).
It was an issue that plagued the Horns all season long and was their Achilles heel. And Ojomo wasn't shy about sharing it, because, above all else, he wants to win.
“My last 3 years feel like we’ve been on autopilot," Ojomo said last week. "You lose a game, go home and get angry, then lose some more games. Instead of figuring out how to change it”
Sarkisian hopes to change that trend in 2022.
With new transfers such as quarterback Quinn Ewers, wide receiver Isaiah Neyor, and tight end Jahleel Billingsley on offense, and defensive back Ryan Watts on defense, as well as one of the top recruiting hauls in the nation, the culture could be well on its way to changing for the better.
Not to mention fierce competitors that remain from 2021 such as Xavier Worthy.
The 2022 class in particular is full of culture-changing type personalities such as offensive linemen Kelvin Banks and Devon Campbell, quarterback Maalik Murphy, running back Jaydon Blue, defensive back Terence Brooks, and defensive linemen J'Mond Tapp and Justice Finkley.
A class that hopes to finally turn the tide for the Longhorns, get them back into Big 12, and eventually SEC title contention.
“Whatever senior class changes the tide for UT is going to be extremely memorable,” Ojomo said.
