Texas Ranked Top 25 Ahead of 2022 Season?

Under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Texas Longhorns had an abysmal 5-7 season record. However, now that Sarkisian has completed his first season with Longhorns and recruited top talent, expectations are high for 2022.

In fact, CBS analyst Dennis Dodd has the Longhorns at No.16 in his way-too-early top 25 teams going into the 2022 season.

One player who could shift the Longhorns’ fortune next season is transfer quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Brooks Austin - SI All American

Ewers, who is the No. 1 ranked quarterback in the 2022 class before reclassifying to the 2021 class, will most likely lead an explosive offense featuring star-running back Bijan Robinson and elite receiver Xavior Worthy.

Here’s what Dodd had to say about his outlook for Texas:

“The Longhorns will need an entire offseason to wash the taste of a loss to Kansas, as part of a 5-7 season, out of their mouths. Steve Sarkisian gets a five-star infusion at quarterback with Quinn Ewers. Xavier Worthy is a budding star at wide receiver. Only TCU and Kansas, though, gave up more yards. Is this any way to get ready for the SEC?”

Eyes across the nation will turn to DKR Texas-Memorial Stadium on September 10 when the Longhorns host Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide. With a move to the SEC on the horizon, a win against Alabama could open the door to a new chapter in Texas football, and maybe even a future playoff push.

