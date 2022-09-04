Ewers to Sanders: New Texas Duo Finds Success in Win Over Warhawks

Young quarterbacks often rely on slot receivers and tight ends as safety nets early in their careers. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is no expectation to the rule.

Then again, who’s to say that building chemistry with tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders is a bad thing? It might be the reason the Longhorns remain competitive in Big 12 play.

Sanders was the go-to target for Ewers in Texas’ 52-10 victory over Louisiana-Monroe Saturday night at Royal-Memorial Stadium. Making his first career start, the 6-4, 240-pound tight end shined in run blocking. He excelled with his route-running. He even made a highlight grab during the third quarter.

Those will need to translate into future games against opponents such as No. 1 Alabama and No. 9 Oklahoma.

“We just need to play our game,” Sanders said. “We need to come out and execute the game plan. When you make a mistake, don’t let it define the rest of the game. We always need to keep that next play mentality.”

Sanders, a top-ranked athlete coming out of Denton Ryan High School in 2021, showed his potential of what Texas fans have been waiting for since he arrived on the 40 Acres. He led the Horns (1-0) with six receptions on six targets for 85 yards. He also scored a 19-yard touchdown in the closing minutes of the first quarter to put Texas up 14-3.

In his first career start, Ewers’ play was up to par. The redshirt freshman transfer from Ohio State went 16 of 24 passing for 225 yards with two touchdowns. He also tossed his first career interception and overshot receivers Xaiver Worthy and Jordan Whittington on multiple occasions.

Sanders said he reminded Ewers to follow the next play mentality method following the pick. On the ensuing drive, Ewers found Sanders for both players' first career touchdown.

“I knew it was coming, so I didn’t really fold,” Sanders said. “We just executed the call, really, and the next thing you know, it was a touchdown.”

One of the more heads-up plays from Ewers came at the start of the third quarter. Under duress, Ewers shoveled a pass to Sanders, who’d end up tallying 25 yards and putting the Longhorns inside the Warhawks’ 20-yard line.

Two plays later, Ewers would connect with running back Bijan Robinson for a 16-yard touchdown.

Ewers’ best pass to Sanders came one drive later. On first down, the Southlake native stepped up in the pocket and delivered a strike between a pair of Warhawk defenders for another gain of 25.

The Longhorns would cap off the drive with Robinson's 9-yard touchdown run.

“I saw the replay, and I was like, ‘Oh my God,’” Sanders said of the play. “That was a dime.”

The Longhorns return to Royal-Memorial Stadium to face the Crimson Tide on Sept. 10 at 11 a.m.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.