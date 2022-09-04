'They Could Blow Us Out': Longhorns' Ja'Tavion Sanders Honest About Looming Bout vs. Alabama

Texas Longhorns tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders was all smiles following Saturday's dominant 52-10 win over the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks.

In what was essentially his coming-out party, he led the team with six catches for 85 yards and had his first-career touchdown on a 19-yard score.

But the light-hearted tone changed to one of seriousness when asked postgame about the looming matchup with the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 2.

"I just know we have to have one of the best weeks of practice we've ever had," Sanders said. "We know Bama's not a pushover at all. They could blow us out easily if we don't execute the game plan. I just know as a team, as a whole, we need to have the best practice we've ever had this week in every aspect."

There's no simple way to beat the Tide and legendary coach Nick Saban. But Sanders is keeping the approach simple anyway.

"Just coming out and playing our game," he said. "Don't get too high with the highs, don't get too low with the lows."

Like the Longhorns, the Tide had somewhat of a warmup game Saturday, as the country's No. 1 team dismantled the Utah State Aggies 55-0.

Week 2's rematch of the 2009 National Championship should be much closer. But Sanders isn't taking anything lightly as the team approaches one of the biggest games for the Longhorns since that loss in the title game over a decade ago.

