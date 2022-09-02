Skip to main content
WATCH: Longhorns Release Hype Video for Season Opener Against Louisiana Monroe

Scott Wachter, USA TODAY

The Longhorns took to Twitter to release their first hype video of the season.

Well, folks, you did it. You survived the offseason and are ready to watch the Texas Longhorns kick off their season on Saturday against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks

After a disappointing 5-7 debut season for coach Steve Sarkisian at the helm of the Longhorns, they will be looking to bounce back in strong fashion this season. The talent across the board is undeniable, but now it is time for the results to follow. 

On Friday morning, the Longhorns officially released their hype video for the first game of the season, giving fans a glimpse of what is to come in Sarkisian's second year. 

Saturday will be quarterback Quinn Ewers' debut donning the burnt orange and white, as he looks to show why he was such a coveted recruit. As well, another season of the superstar duo of running back Bijan Robinson and receiver Xavier Worthy will always cause excitement. 

The jury is still out on Sarkisian, as the first year will be written off if he can show this season he's capable of building a winner. Of course, looking to a hype video for validation of that fact is foolish to some, but creating more interest among the fans is never a bad thing, and more excitement for Texas football only improves the product. 

