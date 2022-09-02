WATCH: Longhorns Release Hype Video for Season Opener Against Louisiana Monroe
Well, folks, you did it. You survived the offseason and are ready to watch the Texas Longhorns kick off their season on Saturday against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks.
After a disappointing 5-7 debut season for coach Steve Sarkisian at the helm of the Longhorns, they will be looking to bounce back in strong fashion this season. The talent across the board is undeniable, but now it is time for the results to follow.
On Friday morning, the Longhorns officially released their hype video for the first game of the season, giving fans a glimpse of what is to come in Sarkisian's second year.
Saturday will be quarterback Quinn Ewers' debut donning the burnt orange and white, as he looks to show why he was such a coveted recruit. As well, another season of the superstar duo of running back Bijan Robinson and receiver Xavier Worthy will always cause excitement.
The jury is still out on Sarkisian, as the first year will be written off if he can show this season he's capable of building a winner. Of course, looking to a hype video for validation of that fact is foolish to some, but creating more interest among the fans is never a bad thing, and more excitement for Texas football only improves the product.
College Football Playoffs To Expand To 12 Teams By 2026
The College Football Playoffs will have a new 12-team format by 2026.
Longhorns Land Commitment from Elite 2024 WR
The Longhorns added to their 2024 recruiting haul on Friday afternoon
Longhorns DL Alfred Collins OUT vs. Louisiana Monroe with Injury
The talented Longhorns defensive linemen will miss the opener with an injury
You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!
Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.
Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.