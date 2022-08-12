Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Texas Longhorns vs. TCU Horned Frogs

The Texas Longhorns will welcome the TCU Horned Frogs to Austin in Week 11. The Longhorns have dominated the all-time series leading 64-27-1, including last year's victory in Fort Worth.

The Longhorns continued their 2021 hot start with a 32-27 classic victory against rival TCU. That matchup saw Texas improve to 4-1 and running back Bijan Robinson run wild for a season-high 216 yards.

The Horned Frogs bring in first-year head coach Sonny Dykes from SMU. He is no stranger to Texas football, but he will have an uphill battle bringing back consistent success to Fort Worth. At SMU last year the Mustangs finished 8-4 including a win against TCU.

The Horned Frogs enter the 2022 season with hopeful expectations as they look to compete near the top of the Big 12. TCU hopes to be one of the Big 12 surprises this season as the Big 12 Media Poll had the Horned Frogs predicted seventh in the conference.

The Horned Frogs' defense in 2021 can only be described as a dumpster fire. Last season TCU allowed 462 yards per game and 35 points per game. TCU ranked 8th in the Big 12 in pass defense and 9th in rush defense. For how good the offense was the Horned Frogs' defense continued to allow big plays resulting in a disappointing 5-7 season. TCU brings in new defensive coordinator Joe Gillespie, who coached at Tulane for three seasons. Gillespie welcomes in a new defensive scheme for the Horned Frogs in the 3-3-5, who will be looking to turn things around in 2022.

Be sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com as we preview every aspect of the matchup with the Wildcats throughout the week. We’ve already done a general preview of the Horned Frogs, offensive players, and defensive players to watch. Now let’s take a look at TCU defensive players the Longhorns should watch out for.

Matt Galatzan- Managing Editor/Publisher

Texas had a thrilling win over the Horned Frogs last season, and TCU will be out for revenge. It is unclear whether Max Duggan or Chandler Morris will be under center by this point, but either way, the environment in Austin could be a tough one. Not to mention the losses of Ochaun Mathis and Zach Evans.

I think the Horns win convincingly.

Texas 38, TCU 17

Cole Thompson- Reporter/Columnist

Sonny Dykes has TCU trending in the right direction, but until the defense proves it’s turning the corner, it remains the team’s biggest blunder. The loss of Ochaun Mathis on the defensive line hurts the Horned Frogs’ pass rush, and by this point in the year, Texas should have a much more stable offensive line.

It’s not the prettiest win for Texas, but it’s enough to get the win at home.

Texas 34, TCU 24

Adam Glick- Staff Writer

This matchup late in the season will help define what kind of season it was for the Longhorns. Last year Longhorns lost several games to the bottom of the Big 12 ultimately derailing their season. This time around I think the Longhorns avoid a “bad loss” in Austin and help them reach their 8th win of the season. Bijan Robinson was the difference a year ago and will be again. Sonny Dykes is the right man for TCU but it will take time to improve a subpar defensive unit.

Texas 35, TCU 24

Connor Zimmerlee- Staff Writer

Last season's matchup between the Longhorns and Horned Frogs came early in the season, before the Longhorns started blowing second half leads. The Longhorn offense was dominant in their 32-27 victory, especially running back Bijan Robinson, who took 35 carries for 216 yards and two touchdowns. This one should be just as close, but if Robinson can replicate his success then the Longhorns should pull out the victory once again.

Texas 38, TCU 31

Matthew Postins- Staff Writer

This late in the season, both teams should have their quarterback quandaries solved. If one doesn't, expect the other team to pounce. My biggest question about TCU right now is the defense, something we don't usually have questions about when it comes to the Horned Frogs. But, there's a new coaching staff, so we'll have to see. Right now, I'll take Texas to win.

Texas 33, TCU 23

Michael Gresser - Staff Writer

The Horned Frogs are rebuilding in Year 1 under Sonny Dykes. I like him as their head coach long-term, but they will not be much to write home about in 2022. The Horned Frogs were abysmal on defense a season ago, and I expected that to largely remain the same.



The Longhorns have their share of defensive question marks, but they will take care of business on offense. There is too much unknown with TCU's offense, starting with the quarterback position, to trust they can match up with the offensive firepower in Texas' arsenal. The Longhorns roll at home.



Texas 45, TCU 33

You can follow Adam Glick on Twitter @adamglick39

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.