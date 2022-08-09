TCU Offensive Players to Watch vs. Longhorns in Week 11

The Texas Longhorns will welcome the TCU Horned Frogs to Austin in Week 11. The Longhorns have dominated the all-time series leading 64-27-1, including last year's victory in Fort Worth.

The Longhorns continued their 2021 hot start with a 32-27 classic victory against rival TCU. That matchup saw Texas improve to 4-1 and running back Bijan Robinson run wild for a season-high 216 yards.

The Horned Frogs bring in first-year head coach Sonny Dykes from SMU. He is no stranger to Texas football, but he will have an uphill battle bringing back consistent success to Fort Worth. At SMU last year the Mustangs finished 8-4 including a win against TCU.

The Horned Frogs enter the 2022 season with hopeful expectations as they look to compete near the top of the Big 12. TCU hopes to be one of the Big 12 surprises this season as the Big 12 Media Poll had the Horned Frogs predicted seventh in the conference.

Be sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com as we preview every aspect of the matchup with the Wildcats throughout the week. We’ve already done a general preview of the Horned Frogs. Now let’s take a look at TCU offensive players the Longhorns should watch out for.

QB Max Duggan

Veteran quarterback Max Duggan returns to the Horned Frogs for his senior season. Duggan still is in the midst of an intense quarterback battle with Chandler Morris however, expect Duggan to win the job. Last year Duggan threw for 2,048 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Duggan is a quarterback who has improved throughout his collegiate career. In his final season with the Horned Frogs look for Duggan to attack the ground game as well. Last season he ran for 352 yards and scored three touchdowns. Also, his passing attack should improve with all of his wide receiver targets back from last year. The Big 12 has many elite quarterbacks throughout the conference, but Duggan just might be the sleeper with the most upside.

RB Kendre Miller

Kendre Miller has big shoes to fill, as running back Zach Evans is off to Ole Miss. Miller is an All-Conference Big 12 third-team selection, coming off an impressive 2021 campaign. Last season Miller showed his worth rushing for 623 yards and seven touchdowns. Miller has elite speed making him prime for explosive runs.

The Horned Frogs ranked No.3 last year in the Big 12 with 196.3 rushing yards a game. Miller was a huge reason why, because TCU had many options at its disposal. This season Emari Demercado will help with the running load as he was the Horned Frogs' number three option. Expect TCU to rank near the top of the conference on the ground, and Miller to have a breakout season.

WR Quentin Johnston

The true difference maker in the Horned Frog offense is Quentin Johnston. He returns for his Junior season as the number one receiving option. Johnston was named Preseason All-Conference Big 12 Offensive first-team. Johnston caught for 612 yards and scored six touchdowns in 2021.

Johnston is a play-making wide receiver made for the big moments. His standout performance came against the Oklahoma Sooners where he caught for 185 yards and scored three touchdowns. Whoever is named the starter will be tasked to take on more of a pass-first offense. With that being the case that will play to Johnston’s benefit as he should expect more targets in 2022. If someone on the Horned Frogs is going to beat you, count on Johnston to be that guy.

You can follow Adam Glick on Twitter @adamglick39

