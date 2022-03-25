Skip to main content

Longhorns Add Ray Pickering as Offensive Analyst

Former Division II offensive coordinator joins Steve Sarkisian's staff

The Texas Longhorns are looking for more scoring headed into year two under coach Steve Sarkisian.

To help in those matters, Sarkisian added some offensive wisdom to the coaching staff by hiring Division II offensive coordinator Ray Pickering of Lane College (Jackson, Tenn.) as an offensive analyst recently. 

Pickering announced the hiring himself on social media on March 18. Additional reports on Thursday confirmed his arrival. Here's what he had to say on Twitter:

"Officially can announce and thank Coach Sark and Texas Football for this wonderful opportunity!! God is def in control… hook ‘em!"

Pickering was a high school coach for 12 years in Mississippi before joining Lane College. During those 12 seasons, his teams won 11 region championships and five state titles. All nine of his starting quarterbacks played at the Division 1 level.

According to his bio at Lane College, "Pickering is known for his innovation and extensive knowledge of the game on the offensive side of the ball. His passion and energy for the game helps bring out the best in the athletes under his tutelage. He prides himself on being able to relate to his players and makes mentoring and teaching his players a primary focus." 

Pickering joins a staff that also welcomed running back coach Tashard Choice and receivers coach Brennan Marion since the end of the season. 

The Longhorns will start their third day of spring practice on Saturday. 

