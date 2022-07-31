Skip to main content

Texas Uniforms Among the Most Iconic in the Nation

The Texas football uniforms remain among the most iconic in college football amid slight upgrades.

Every Saturday when the Texas Longhorns dawn the burnt orange and white, the nation takes notice. The Longhorns have some of the most recognizable uniforms around the world thanks to their rich tradition and simple yet stylish look. 

Whether it be in their all-burnt orange during home games or all-white during away games, the Longhorns present an appealing look to any viewer’s eyes. 

247Sports ranked college football’s most iconic uniforms ahead of the 2022 season, and the Longhorns were listed fourth.  

“When burnt orange and white are paired together, the Longhorns provide us with one of college football's greatest uniform combinations of all time,” wrote Brad Crawford of 247Sports. “From the steer on the white shells to TEXAS across the home jerseys, the Longhorns' primary logo has stood the test of time. The "stormtrooper" away combination — all-white with orange accents — is another classic. For the first time in 10 years this season, the Longhorns logo will not appear at the crest of the jersey neckline and there will be no visible numbers on the top of the shoulders or sleeves.”

The Longhorns will walk out on Sept. 3rd against UL-Monroe with a slightly updated look. They have done away with the Longhorn logo on the front. This marks the first time the Texas uniforms will not feature the Longhorn logo since 2012. The new uniforms will also no longer feature player numbers on either shoulder.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Anthony Hill
Play
Recruiting

Top LB Anthony Hill Announces College Commitment

The top linebacker in the 2023 class has made his college decision

By Matt GalatzanJul 30, 2022 1:28 PM EDT
Jul 30, 2022 1:28 PM EDT
Sarkisian
Play
Football

How Close is Texas to Championship Contender Status?

Bill Connelly explains how close he thinks Texas is to being a national title contender.

By Connor ZimmerleeJul 29, 2022 6:00 PM EDT
Jul 29, 2022 6:00 PM EDT
Jerrick Gibson
Play
Football

IMG 2024 RB Jerrick Gibson Talks 'A Lot of Love' From Longhorns Visit

The Longhorns are looking for their third commit in the class of 2024.

By Zach DimmittJul 29, 2022 5:30 PM EDT
Jul 29, 2022 5:30 PM EDT

The new uniforms make for a modern take on the classic Longhorn look. The Longhorns will play football this season in style, as they have for over 100 years.

You can follow Michael Gresser on Twitter @gresser_michael

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Anthony Hill
Recruiting

Top LB Anthony Hill Announces College Commitment

The top linebacker in the 2023 class has made his college decision

By Matt GalatzanJul 30, 2022 1:28 PM EDT
Sarkisian
Football

How Close is Texas to Championship Contender Status?

Bill Connelly explains how close he thinks Texas is to being a national title contender.

By Connor ZimmerleeJul 29, 2022 6:00 PM EDT
Jerrick Gibson
Football

IMG 2024 RB Jerrick Gibson Talks 'A Lot of Love' From Longhorns Visit

The Longhorns are looking for their third commit in the class of 2024.

By Zach DimmittJul 29, 2022 5:30 PM EDT
chappell
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Hire UNLV Assistant to Chris Beard's Staff

Texas will have a new face on the bench for 2022-23.

By Zach DimmittJul 29, 2022 4:24 PM EDT
USATSI_15139903
Football

Way-Too-Early-Staff-Predictions: Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Texas looks to avenge last year's disappointing loss to the Cowboys.

By Adam GlickJul 29, 2022 4:21 PM EDT
FYj8YLpXgAsJUIV
Podcast

Podcast: Payton Kirkland Texas Impact, Fall Camp Offensive Preview

We preview the offensive side of the ball and what top storylines to look out for.

By Adam GlickJul 29, 2022 2:54 PM EDT
courtney ramey
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Ex Courtney Ramey Talks Arizona, Big 12, & Bijan Robinson

Ramey averaged 10 points, 2.8 assists, and one steal in 128 career games at Texas.

By Zach DimmittJul 29, 2022 11:45 AM EDT
bijan-isu1
Football

Texas' Bijan Robinson Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Robinson adds yet another award watch list to his mantle ahead of the season.

By Connor ZimmerleeJul 28, 2022 6:23 PM EDT