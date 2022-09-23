Texas vs. Texas Tech Week 4 Staff Predictions

The Texas Longhorns will be on the road for Saturday's Big 12 opener with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, set for 2:30 p.m.

The game is sold out at Jones AT&T Stadium. In fact, it's the first sellout since the Texas game sold out in 2018.

Both Texas and Texas Tech are 2-1 going into the game.

So who wins? Here are the predictions of the Longhorns Country staff.

Matt Galatzan, Managing Editor and Publisher: This game will be entirely dependent on whether or not the Longhorns can get off to a better start offensively than they did against UTSA. If they do that, I think they can win, even without Quinn Ewers. If they can't Tech will be a very hard team to beat. In the end, I give Texas the edge. Texas 34, Texas Tech 27

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: I expect a classic Big 12 shootout from these two teams. The Longhorns have scored 40 points or more in eight of the last 11 meetings, which has included four-straight victories. Tech's defense will need to show loads of improvement to keep up with Texas running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Xavier Worthy this time around. The Red Raiders and quarterback Donovan Smith will make things closer than expected, but coach Steve Sarkisian has Texas on the right track. Texas 51, Texas Tech 37

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: First, I don’t know who’s on tortilla duty for this but my apologies in advance. We’re going to find out what a sold-out tortilla toss looks like. Next, it’s great that it’s sold out and the Red Raiders are highly motivated for a lot of reasons, not the least of which is it COULD be the last one in Lubbock. But I think I trust Texas quarterback Hudson Card (assuming he starts) more than Smith right now. Texas 31, Texas Tech 28

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Even if Card starts, the way Texas' defense has played should keep the program ahead of coach Joey McGuire's Texas Tech. The Longhorns are holding opponents to 16.7 points per game and have only allowed two touchdowns through the air. McGuire is building something special in Lubbock. Sarkisian is just a chapter or two ahead. Texas 38, Texas Tech 17

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Texas Tech will be looking for a marquee win under McGuire, and a rivalry game undoubtedly meets the criteria. However, the Longhorns will head into Lubbock and pull out the win in what could be their final game in Lubbock for the foreseeable future. Texas 45, Texas Tech 28

