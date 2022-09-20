Skip to main content

How to Watch: Longhorns vs. Texas Tech

The Longhorns will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Here is how to watch and listen.

The Texas Longhorns avoided the trip of the UTSA Roadrunners, as they won 41-20 in their final non-conference game last Saturday.

Now, Texas (2-1) moves into Big 12 action when they travel to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders for a 2:30 p.m. Saturday opener at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week after his performance against UTSA. 

But the bigger news could be the encouraging news about quarterback Quinn Ewers, who suffered an injury during the Alabama game in Week 2. Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian said the starter is practicing this week but naturally isn’t committing to who will start against the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech (2-1) is coming off a 27-14 loss to the NC State Wolfpack in its final non-conference tune-up and its first road game of the season. 

The Red Raiders are dealing with their own quarterback turnover, as the opening-night starter Tyler Shough is rehabbing from an injury. His backup, Donovan Smith, is starting but has performed the past two games unevenly.

Texas holds a 54-17 advantage over Texas Tech in the all-time series and has won 11 of the last 13 matchups. The Longhorns scored 10 touchdowns in a 70-35 victory over the Red Raiders last season.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Longhorns matchup against the Red Raiders on Saturday afternoon:

Game Information: Texas Longhorns vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Date/Time: Saturday, September 24 at 2:30 p.m. CT

Where: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, Texas

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Texas minus-6

Over/Under: 59.5

Moneyline: Texas -250 (-118), Texas Tech +188 (-110)

TV/Streaming: ESPN (Dave Fleming, Rod Gilmore, Tiffany Blackmon), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network/104.9 The Horn (Austin Flagship); SiriusXM channel 103 or 199 and SXM App channel 953.

