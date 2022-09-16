Texas vs. UTSA Week 3 Staff Predictions

Texas earned some respect with its 20-19 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, moving into No. 21 in the AP Top 25. Now, the Longhorns (1-1) have to avoid the trap from UT-San Antonio on Saturday.

The Longhorns host the Roadrunners (1-1), which is growing into one of the best Group of 5 programs in the country. Coached by former Longhorns assistant coach Jeff Traylor, UTSA nearly upset then-ranked Houston two weeks ago, losing to the Cougars in triple overtime. Last week, UTSA went to West Point, N.Y., and defeated Army West Point in overtime, 41-38.

UTSA isn’t afraid to take on anyone, and the Roadrunners are catching Texas at a time in which they are proud of how they played against the Crimson Tide, but still hurting from a loss.

Texas will be without quarterback Quinn Ewers, who will miss the next several weeks with a clavicle injury to his non-throwing shoulder. Several other Longhorns are banged up, too.

This is the first time that Texas and UTSA will meet. The Road Runners program has been around for a little over a decade. The program has never been better, as it reached the Conference USA title game last season and won a program-high 12 games.

The staff for Longhorns Country provides its predictions for Saturday's game.

Matt Galatzan, Managing Editor/Publisher: UTSA is no slouch, and they will come into Austin hoping to pull off the upset of the weekend. Texas will get the Road Runners' best shot. Hudson Card has made progress in his health, but it might not be enough. Could Charles Wright be under center for the Horns? Maybe. If that is the case, I don't know what to expect. Still, Texas is just the better team all around. It'll be close though. Texas 27, UTSA 21

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Longhorns will have a tough out against a UTSA team that proved it can beat Power 5 competition last season. There will likely be an emotional hangover from Texas’ Week 2 meeting with Alabama, making a matchup with the Roadrunners a game that has major upset potential. If Texas can stop UTSA quarterback Frank Harris from getting going with his legs, things should be all right for coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski’s defense. Regardless, it’s hard to see this game ending in a blowout for the hometown Longhorns. Texas 37, UTSA 27

Adam Glick, Staff Writer: The Longhorns proved that when healthy they can contend with anybody. The question is how will they look if Charles Wright is the quarterback? The Roadrunners are no slouch, and I have a feeling this might be one of the best games of the weekend. Longhorns survive in a defensive slugfest. Texas 24, UTSA 14

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: I’m not saying that UTSA is going to win. But the Roadrunners are liable to give the Longhorns a lot of trouble. It’s the quintessential trap game. Texas is banged up, without their starting quarterback, coming off a great performance that turned into a huge letdown loss to Alabama, and are going up against a program led by a former Texas assistant in Jeff Traylor. UTSA nearly beat Houston in three overtimes and beat Army West Point on the road in overtime. I’ll take Texas, but don’t be surprised if Longhorns fans are sweating like Aggie fans did last week against Appalachian State. Texas fans are just less likely to be crying afterward. Texas 31, UTSA 27

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: If Hudson Card starts at quarterback, the Longhorns win by double digits. If Wright starts, the Longhorns simply win. If running back Bijan Robinson is limited, all bets are off. Consider it a close scare on the Forty Acres Saturday evening. Texas 28, UTSA 20

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Texas is coming off a near huge upset, falling just short of knocking off then No. 1 Alabama. Despite health issues on the offense, and a possible start from Wright, the Longhorns walk away from this one with a victory before Big 12 play. Texas 42, UTSA 24

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: Texas is feeling good after almost taking down Goliath, aka Alabama, but the Longhorns lost their starting quarterback and they’ve still got some questions to answer in other areas. This is my upset alert of the weekend as I’m taking the Roadrunners to win in Austin. UTSA 33, Texas 29

