Sarkisian Gives Injury Updates For Longhorns Stars Quinn Ewers, Bijan Robinson, D'Shawn Jamison and Hudson Card

Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian provided positive injury updates for his star players on Monday

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns nearly upset the then-No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, falling just short of a program-defining win under Steve Sarkisian. 

Unfortunately for the Horns, they fell just short, losing 20-19 on a last-second field goal from the Tide.

And while the Longhorns took the nation's attention with their stellar play on Saturday, they also suffered a few setbacks on the injury front -- most notably to starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, who was knocked out of the game with 31 seconds left in the first quarter.

Before leaving the game, Ewers had completed 9 of 12 passes for 134 yards, and his connection with Xavier Worthy looked to have the Crimson Tide defense on the ropes.

Also injured during the game were backup quarterback Hudson Card (ankle), star running back Bijan Robinson (Shoulder), and star corner D'Shawn Jamison.

On Monday, Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian updated the status of those players and provided some positive news for Longhorns fans.

“Obviously, we’ve got some injuries that are looming that we don’t know,” Sarkisian said at the press conference. “Whether it’s Quinn, whether it’s D’Shawn Jamison, whether it’s Hudson Card, whether it’s Bijan, quite frankly all these guys are day-to-day. I know you guys are going to want an exact timetable, and I’m going to tell you now, It’s day to day. We’re going to have to monitor them every morning to see where they’re at.”

More importantly, however, Sarkisian also noted that none of the injuries are structural, and none will require surgery. 

“The beauty of it for all four of these guys is, it’s nothing structural," Sarkisian said. "It’s not surgery-driven. It’s not broken. It’s not ligament damage. The point being, we’ve just got to monitor them day to day and we’ll see who we can get back and when we can get them back.”

And while Sarkisian was as upfront as he could have been about the injuries, he was less clear about the quarterback situation and who was taking No. 1 reps in practice on Monday.

"That’s for me (to know)," Sarkisian said.

Texas and UTSA will kick off on Saturday at 7 pm at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

