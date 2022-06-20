Skip to main content

Texas Longhorns Week 3 Opponent Preview: UTSA Roadrunners

The Longhorns welcome the reigning Conference-USA champions to Austin in week 3

The final non-conference game for the Texas Longhorns will be no walk in the park. UTSA is coming off its best season in program history. Jeff Traylor, the UTSA head coach, always puts a quality product on the field and that will be the case again when his squad comes to Austin in week 3.

The Roadrunners return their star quarterback, Frank Harris, who threw for 3,177 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions in 2021. Harris is one of nine returning starters on offense for the Roadrunners. However, they lost the nucleus of their 2021 team, running back Sincere McCormick. McCormick was the focal point of the Roadrunner offense in 2021 which saw him rush for 1,469 yards and 15 touchdowns.

UTSA currently has the second-best odds to win C-USA in 2021 at +300 behind UAB, via Caesars.

September 17th will be the first time the Longhorns and the Roadrunners meet on the gridiron.

Be sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com as we preview every aspect of the matchup with the Roadrunners throughout the week.

UTSA Roadrunners

2021 Record: 12-2 (8-1 in C-USA)

Head Coach: Jeff Traylor

Traylor is 19-7 in two seasons as the Roadrunner’s head coach

Offensive Set: Pro-Style

Defensive Set: 3-4

Returning Starters on Offense: 7

The Roadrunners had one of the most explosive offensives in the country in 2021, averaging 38.9 points per game.

Projected Starters on Offense:

QB Frank Harris

RB Brenden Brady

WR (Z) Zakhari Franklin

WR (X) De’Corian Clark

WR (F) Joshua Cephus

TE Oscar Cardenas

LT Demetris Allen

LG Terrell Haynes

C Ahofitu Maka

RG Kevin Davis

RT Makai Hart

Returning Starters on Defense: 7

The Roadrunners fielded an above-average defense in 2021, allowing 26.5 points per game.

Projected Starters on Defense:

DE Trumane Bell II

DE Brandon Matterson

NT Brandon Brown

ILB Trevor Harmanson

ILB Jamal Ligon

LB (WILL) Dadrian Taylor

LB (SAM) Donyai Taylor

CB Ken Robinson

CB Corey Mayfield Jr.

S Clifford Chattman

S Rashad Wisdom 

