Can the Longhorns Avoid Another Jayhawk Upset Loss?

On any given Saturday in college football, anything can happen. Upsets are one of the many things about college football that separate it from its professional counterpart, the NFL.

However, there are some games teams should win no matter what. For a team that consistently pulls in the talent that the Texas Longhorns do, one of those winnable games should be against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Last season, though, that would not be the case as the Longhorns would once again lose to the Jayhawks, this time at home in overtime 57-56. The Longhorn defense allowed a struggling Jayhawk offense to put up 420 yards of total offense in what was easily the worst loss during the first year of coach Steve Sarkisian.

If Sarkisian wants to ensure his seat isn't burning hot by the end of his second season, then winning the games Texas is supposed to is a first step. Should he lose to Kansas again? Well, it likely will not be a pretty scene in Austin.

This week here on LonghornsCountry.com, we have offered an in-depth look at the Jayhawks as part of our way-too-early season preview. We took a look at both offensive and defensive players that could give Texas issues, and now we offer our way-too-early staff predictions for this game.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor and Publisher

Who would have guessed that the Longhorns' biggest revenge game of the 2022 season would come against Kansas? That is likely not going to be a good thing for the Jayhawks. Texas rolls.

Longhorns 51, Jayhawks 13

Cole Thompson - Reporter/Columnist

If Kansas beats Texas in back-to-back years, Steve Sarkisian might get the Lane Kiffin treatment and be left behind on the tarmac in Lawrence. Lance Leipold is the right man for the Jayhawks, but it's not happening again.

It can't happen again, right?

Texas 45, Kansas 21

Connor Zimmerlee - Staff Writer

Here we are, once again. Coming off of a home loss to Kansas that left an ugly stain on Steve Sarkisian's first year at Texas, the Longhorns will likely come out a bit pissed off in this one. Not that they should need to, but hey, with the state of Texas football in recent years, you have to do what you have to do.

The Longhorns should win this game, with the talent across the roster. Heisman hopeful Bijan Robinson was kept quiet against the Jayhawks last season, only racking up 70 yards on 14 carries. This year, though, look for a big Robinson game in a Texas win.

Texas 42, Kansas 24

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer

It's one of those rare occasions in which Texas has revenge on its mind after losing to the Jayhawks at home last season in overtime. Oddly, Kansas will be a more talented team this year. But, Texas should be too. Texas has only lost to Kansas twice. The first time was in 2016. The following year Texas won by two touchdowns. I suspect we'll see a similar outcome this time around.

Texas 48, Kansas 28

Timm Hamm - Staff Writer

One word will surround this game the entire week leading up to it: Revenge. Texas is vastly improved over last season and Kansas will be the recipient of a lot of anger the Longhorns have been holding on to since last season. Look out, Jayhawks, this one could get ugly.

Texas 44, Kansas 16

Michael Gresser - Staff Writer

To call this a revenge game for the Longhorns almost doesn't feel real, yet that is exactly the case. A "cupcake" game is typically the term used when Texas plays Kansas, but given the circumstances and storylines, I am scared to call it that.

Unless the Longhorns see a progressive collapse of their team reminiscent of last season, they will not lose this game again. If the team is still intact, the Longhorns will cruise to victory as they prepare for Baylor the following week with possible Big 12 title implications on the line.

Texas 50, Kansas 20

