Texas Longhorns Week 2 Opponent Preview: No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Longhorns Week 2 Opponent Preview: No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide

The Longhorns will welcome the nation's No. 1 team to the 40 Acres on Saturday

Coming off of a season-opening 52-10 win over the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks, the Texas Longhorns will face arguably their toughest test of the entire regular season on Saturday when Nick Saban and the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide comes to Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

It will be the first time the Longhorns and Crimson Tide have faced off since the 2009-10 season, when they met in the BCS National Title Game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena California. 

Following an early injury to Longhorns star quarterback Colt McCoy, the Tide won that game 37-21.

Over a decade later, the two programs have gone in different directions, with the Tide consistently competing for conference and national titles and the Longhorns struggling to return to their former glory. 

But with Steve Sarkisian now at the helm, backed by a host of talent of new talent on both his roster and coaching staff, plus incredible momentum on the recruiting trail, things are starting to trend in the right direction for the Horns. 

Will it be enough to challenge the No. 1 Tide? Stick with LonghornsCountry.com as we preview all aspects of the Longhorns matchup with the Tide on Saturday. 

Alabama Crimson Tide

2022 Record: 1-0

Head coach: Nick Saban

Saban is 179-25 in 15 seasons as the Tide head Coach

Offensive Set: Spread

Defensive Set: 4-2-5

Returning starters on Offense: 7

The Crimson Tide offense was as explosive as ever, averaging 39.87 points per game.

Projected starters on Offense:

QB Bryce Young

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

WR (Z) Ja'Corey Brooks

WR (X) Jermaine Burton

WR (Y) Jojo Earle

TE Cameron Latu

LT Tyler Steen

ja'tavion sanders
Football

Ewers to Sanders: New Texas Duo Finds Success in Win Over Warhawks

The duo of Quinn Ewers and Ja'Tavion Sanders might be a blessing for Texas football in 2021.

By Cole Thompson
Sep 3, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) before the against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks in the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Football

Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers' Car Towed During Victory Over Louisiana Monroe

Even Ewers isn't immune to dealing with parking issues on the Texas campus.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Quinn Ewers
Football

Slow Start, Big Finish: Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Impresses in College Debut

New Texas Longhorns starting quarterback Quinn Ewers may not have had a flawless debut, but there was plenty to like

By Matt Galatzan

LG Javion Cohen

C Seth McLaughlin

RG Emil Ekiyor

RT JC Latham

Returning starters on Defense: 10

Alabama returns 10 starters from a defense that will continue to dominate college football.

Projected starters on Defense:

CB - Kool-Aid McKinstry

CB - Khyree Jackson

S - Brian Branch

S - DeMarcco Hellams

S - Jordan Battle

ILB - Henry To’oTo’o)

OLB - Will Anderson

OLB - Dallas Turner

DL - Byron Young

DL - DJ Dale

DL- Justin Eboigbe

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns

