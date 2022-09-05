Texas Longhorns Week 2 Opponent Preview: No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide

Coming off of a season-opening 52-10 win over the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks, the Texas Longhorns will face arguably their toughest test of the entire regular season on Saturday when Nick Saban and the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide comes to Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

It will be the first time the Longhorns and Crimson Tide have faced off since the 2009-10 season, when they met in the BCS National Title Game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena California.

Following an early injury to Longhorns star quarterback Colt McCoy, the Tide won that game 37-21.

Over a decade later, the two programs have gone in different directions, with the Tide consistently competing for conference and national titles and the Longhorns struggling to return to their former glory.

But with Steve Sarkisian now at the helm, backed by a host of talent of new talent on both his roster and coaching staff, plus incredible momentum on the recruiting trail, things are starting to trend in the right direction for the Horns.

Will it be enough to challenge the No. 1 Tide? Stick with LonghornsCountry.com as we preview all aspects of the Longhorns matchup with the Tide on Saturday.

Alabama Crimson Tide

2022 Record: 1-0

Head coach: Nick Saban

Saban is 179-25 in 15 seasons as the Tide head Coach

Offensive Set: Spread

Defensive Set: 4-2-5

Returning starters on Offense: 7

The Crimson Tide offense was as explosive as ever, averaging 39.87 points per game.

Projected starters on Offense:

QB Bryce Young

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

WR (Z) Ja'Corey Brooks

WR (X) Jermaine Burton

WR (Y) Jojo Earle

TE Cameron Latu

LT Tyler Steen

LG Javion Cohen

C Seth McLaughlin

RG Emil Ekiyor

RT JC Latham

Returning starters on Defense: 10

Alabama returns 10 starters from a defense that will continue to dominate college football.

Projected starters on Defense:

CB - Kool-Aid McKinstry

CB - Khyree Jackson

S - Brian Branch

S - DeMarcco Hellams

S - Jordan Battle

ILB - Henry To’oTo’o)

OLB - Will Anderson

OLB - Dallas Turner

DL - Byron Young

DL - DJ Dale

DL- Justin Eboigbe

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.