Longhorns WR Excited For Texas to Embrace 'Villain' Role vs. Florida
Following their bye week, the Texas Longhorns will return to the field, once again, on Oct. 4 against the Florida Gators at The Swamp.
Heading into week 6, the Longhorns are ranked at No. 9 with a 3-1 record. As they gear up to face the Gators, their matchup serves as the launch of eight consecutive weeks of SEC play.
Many anticipated that Texas would make adjustments in its bye week to better prepare them for the upcoming schedule.
And it seems like that's exactly what they did, in more ways than one.
Parker Livingstone prepared to play the villain
First and foremost, it appears that the Longhorns are embracing the role of being the hunted, and are eager to prove themselves in a hostile environment.
“I think just going out there and, you know, you're the villain (that) everyone hates… going out there, it’s so much fun,” Livingstone added.
Of course, that will have to come against a very good Florida defense, that has managed to keep its team in games against elite teams like LSU and Florida early on in the year.
“(The Gators) have a great defense, their secondary is really good, (the) front seven is really good,” Livingstone said. “It’s gonna be a competitive battle out there.”
With a potential chance of rain in Gainesville on Saturday, Livingstone proves to be confident in their training — adding that the Longhorns oftentimes incorporate wet footballs in practice to help find traction in different situations.
“(We’re) working in practice every week,” Livingstone said. “And, you know, what the game plan is, and how we have to attack it. It's going to help us out for Saturday.”
In their bye-week, Livingstone said the team hung out several times, and watched Thursday Night Football together — which help strengthen their bond.
“Last weekend, the team, just kind of put together something, so we were all together. (It) was fun to, you know, outside of football, to be together — so I think it's really good,” Livingstone said.
Regarding practice, Livingstone said passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Chris Jackson has done a good job rotating the wide receivers corp to get them all practice and rested.
“I'm excited. I think we have a great game plan in so, you know, attacking those reps and (the) new plays that we haven't ran before, with Arch and everything, (and) getting the chemistry down, get the timing down. It's gonna be great,” Livingstone added.
As the Longhorns head to The Swamp, Livingstone said they’re better equipped for the crowd noise as they benefitted from having played Ohio State at The Shoe early in the season.
“I mean, The Shoe was loud (and) I heard The Swamp is going to be loud,” Livingstone said. “So, you know, we've already had that experience with the crowd noise, and you know how their fans are, so I think it's going to be beneficial for us for sure.”
Between practicing new plans and team building, Livingstone appears confident in the Longhorns' preparation as they head into Saturday’s game against the Gators. Be sure to tune in at 2:30 p.m. on Sling TV to watch the Texas-Florida matchup.