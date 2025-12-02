Longhorns Country

Miami Coach Mario Cristobal Doesn't Hold Back on Texas' Loss to Florida

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal had some choice words when talking about the Texas Longhorns' loss to the Florida Gators.

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal call a timeout against the South Florida Bulls during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal call a timeout against the South Florida Bulls during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Head coaches from teams on the College Football Playoff continue to make headlines following the end of the regular season.

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian went viral Monday after going on a 24-hour media tour campaigning for his team to earn a spot in the CFP, but in the process, he took some subtle jabs at the Miami Hurricanes. Without naming teams, Sarkisian clearly implied that Miami tried to run up the score against Pitt, as his choice of word matched up oddly specifically with what the Hurricanes did in their 38-7 win on Saturday.

"Throw fade route touchdowns with 38 seconds to go when you're ahead 31 to 7 so that the score looks better," Sarkisian said on SEC Network.

Mario Cristobal Fires Back at Steve Sarkisian

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

During an appearance on Canes In Sight, Cristobal was asked about Sarkisian's comments before getting honest about Miami's result against Florida compared to Texas', as the Hurricanes beat the Gators handily, 26-7, while the Longhorns fell short in "The Swamp" in a 29-21 loss.

"I get it, everybody's trying to posture themselves for their programs and whatnot, the great part about stuff like that when coaches try to speak about themselves like that, they also gotta take a look at the common opponent between us and that particular coach," Cristobal said. "Seeing that we had the opportunity to really dominate that opponent while that opponent dominated them."

Harsh, but true.

Miami vs. Texas Against Florida

Florida Gators and Texas Longhorns
Florida Gators offensive lineman Jake Slaughter lines up against the Texas Longhorns defense during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Miami handled business against Florida while the Longhorns could not, and Texas will look back on that game with some real regret once their CFP fate is officially confirmed.

Florida ran for 159 yards against Texas, the second-most yards allowed by the Longhorns in the regular season in that category. But against Miami? The Gators had just 141 total yards of offense.

Of course, one common opponent doesn't define a resume. Miami has one Top-10 win against Notre Dame in the season opener while the Longhorns beat three Top-10 teams (Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt), all of which are either CFP locks or in the discussion.

But if Texas hadn't lost to Florida, it wouldn't be much of a discussion which team would be more deserving of a playoff spot after the final week of the regular season. The Longhorns would be in with a 10-2 record and losses to Ohio State and Georgia.

Who knows? Perhaps the Longhorns finish ranked right above Miami on Selection Sunday, but it still likely won't be enough for Texas to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff for the third straight year.

