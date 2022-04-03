Skip to main content

‘Trust in Sark’: Texas Star WR Xavier Worthy is All In for Longhorns

The speculation of Worthy transferring mounted after Texas' 5-7 season

Xavier Worthy brought a different level of excitement to the receiver position for the Texas Longhorns last season.

As a true freshman, Worthy shined as one of college football's best receivers. He had 62 catches for 981 yards and 12 touchdown receptions, with the 12 scores being good for first among freshmen receivers and fifth overall. The 62 catches also led all freshmen. 

He spoke with the media Saturday for the first time this spring. Is he satisfied after a historic first season with the Horns? Take a guess.

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (8) smiles after scoring a touchdown during the game against West Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Mlc Ut Wv Football 1106

Xavier Worthy

“I just want to build off that,” Worthy said. “Go win a Big 12 championship.” 

And a critical step to bringing a Big 12 title back to Austin? Buying into the system Texas coach Steve Sarkisian continues to establish headed into year two with the program. 

Worthy didn’t mince his words when asked about potentially transferring after a 5-7 season and missing out on a bowl game.

“(Transferring) wasn’t even a decision,” he said. “I put my trust in Sark so I’m just gonna believe in Sark. I’m not leaving. I put my trust in Sark"

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Lucas Gordon 4
Play
Baseball

GAME LOG: Texas Mounts Huge Comeback Win, Longhorns Win 12-8 to Clinch Series Win

The Longhorns close out the series against the Sooners on Sunday.

By Connor Zimmerlee6 hours ago
6 hours ago
USATSI_17200190
Play
Football

More Than No. 2 RB, Longhorns Roschon Johnson Hopes To Build Off 2021 Finale

After his 179-yard outing to close out 2021, Roschon Johnson is looking for an expand role this spring

By Cole Thompson7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-04-03 at 10.39.51 AM
Play
Recruiting

Longhorns Land in Top 8 For East Coast OT Chase Bisontis

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff7 hours ago
7 hours ago
worthy

Xavier Worthy

It's hard to imagine Worthy having a better season in 2022, but the addition of receivers coach Brennan Marion could prove the difference in helping him reach new heights. 

Marion, who orchestrated a Pitt Panthers' receiving group that was No. 5 in the nation in yards per game (350.2) last season, has been drilling key lessons into Worthy's head early on in spring ball. 

“He basically tells me ‘last year didn’t count," Worthy said of Marion. "It’s what you do this year that counts. What you did last year doesn’t matter.’”

With a year of experience under his belt, Worthy will once again be Texas No. 1 option in the passing game. And under the guidance of Sarkisian and Marion, his trajectory only has room to grow.

Worthy

Xavier Worthy

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Lucas Gordon 4
Baseball

GAME LOG: Texas Mounts Huge Comeback Win, Longhorns Win 12-8 to Clinch Series Win

The Longhorns close out the series against the Sooners on Sunday.

By Connor Zimmerlee6 hours ago
USATSI_17200190
Football

More Than No. 2 RB, Longhorns Roschon Johnson Hopes To Build Off 2021 Finale

After his 179-yard outing to close out 2021, Roschon Johnson is looking for an expand role this spring

By Cole Thompson7 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-04-03 at 10.39.51 AM
Recruiting

Longhorns Land in Top 8 For East Coast OT Chase Bisontis

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff7 hours ago
FPL6InlWYAcn7TW
Recruiting

Longhorns Land Commitment From 2023 LB S'Maje Burrell

The Longhorns have added their third defender to the 2023 recruiting class

By Matt GalatzanApr 2, 2022
USATSI_16932295_168388359_lowres
Football

Longhorn Stars Forging Unique Bond with New Assistant Coaches

Bijan Robinson and Jordan Whittington spoke colorfully Thursday about their new position coaches

By Zach DimmittApr 2, 2022
Mitchell Daly 3
Baseball

GAME LOG: Texas' Bullpen Issues Continue, Longhorns Lose Game Two 4-2

The Longhorns take on Sooners in game two of a three game series on Saturday.

By Connor ZimmerleeApr 2, 2022
Justice Finkley
Podcast

Mother of Longhorns DE Justice Finkley Joins Locked on Longhorns

Dr. Finkley stops by the show to tell Longhorn Nation everything they need to know about future Texas superstar Justice Finkley!

By Jonathan DavisApr 2, 2022
Silas Ardoin 5
Baseball

GAME LOG: Pete Hansen Dominates, Longhorns Win Game One 7-1

The Longhorns start a three game series against the Sooners on Friday.

By Connor ZimmerleeApr 1, 2022