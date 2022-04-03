‘Trust in Sark’: Texas Star WR Xavier Worthy is All In for Longhorns

Xavier Worthy brought a different level of excitement to the receiver position for the Texas Longhorns last season.

As a true freshman, Worthy shined as one of college football's best receivers. He had 62 catches for 981 yards and 12 touchdown receptions, with the 12 scores being good for first among freshmen receivers and fifth overall. The 62 catches also led all freshmen.

He spoke with the media Saturday for the first time this spring. Is he satisfied after a historic first season with the Horns? Take a guess.

Xavier Worthy

“I just want to build off that,” Worthy said. “Go win a Big 12 championship.”

And a critical step to bringing a Big 12 title back to Austin? Buying into the system Texas coach Steve Sarkisian continues to establish headed into year two with the program.

Worthy didn’t mince his words when asked about potentially transferring after a 5-7 season and missing out on a bowl game.

“(Transferring) wasn’t even a decision,” he said. “I put my trust in Sark so I’m just gonna believe in Sark. I’m not leaving. I put my trust in Sark"

Xavier Worthy

It's hard to imagine Worthy having a better season in 2022, but the addition of receivers coach Brennan Marion could prove the difference in helping him reach new heights.

Marion, who orchestrated a Pitt Panthers' receiving group that was No. 5 in the nation in yards per game (350.2) last season, has been drilling key lessons into Worthy's head early on in spring ball.

“He basically tells me ‘last year didn’t count," Worthy said of Marion. "It’s what you do this year that counts. What you did last year doesn’t matter.’”

With a year of experience under his belt, Worthy will once again be Texas No. 1 option in the passing game. And under the guidance of Sarkisian and Marion, his trajectory only has room to grow.

Xavier Worthy

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.