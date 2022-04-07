Longhorns Star WR Xavier Worthy Talks Texas QB Battle

Similar to last offseason, the Texas Longhorns find themselves dealing with another toss-up battle for the starting quarterback position. QB's Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers have both been given the opportunity to shine through the end of the eighth spring practice on Thursday.

It's difficult to put a finger on who's got the edge at the moment, but who better to ask than Texas star receiver Xavier Worthy? He spoke with the media on Saturday to talk about what he thinks so far.

Xavier Worthy

“Yeah, Quinn, he puts some zip on that thing,” Worthy said. “But they both throw a pretty good ball. It’s a QB battle; they’re both doing really good right now, so I’m excited to see how that turns out."

Worthy was the Horns' run-away leader last season in catches (62), receiving yards (981), and receiving scores (12), but found most of his success from the arm of Casey Thompson, who transferred to Nebraska in January. Thompson quickly developed a chemistry with Worthy after officially being named the starter three games in.

USA Today Sports Hudson Card

Card opened the season as the starter, but never got off on the right foot in the passing game with Worthy. He still managed to connect with the true freshman for three scores during the back half of the season.

But Worthy is liking the competition by Ewers, who is fighting for his spot despite being at a disadvantage due to not being in the offense for a year like Card has.

"It’s good to have QB battles and battles at every position. So, everybody, their spot’s just not secure. You have to still work every day, so I felt like it was good getting (Ewers to come here)."

Quinn Ewers

As expected, questions about QB were thrown Texas coach Steve Sarkisian's way when asked about it Tuesday.

“I think both of those guys have natural ability to throw the ball," Sarkisian said after practice. "They've got a good feel for coverages and kind of trajectory on balls and where to throw them. I always tell them one play doesn't define your practice. Naturally, things happen — you miss a throw or you miss a read and sometimes that can wear on you as a quarterback. One throw is not going to define who the starter is. We're a work in progress, but they're doing some nice things."

Sarkisian clearly isn't ready to name a starter this early in the offseason. As a quarterback-driven coach, he'll probably want to stay patient and take the decision all the way down until Texas' season-opening game against Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 4.

