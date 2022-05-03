Skip to main content

‘Trust in Sark’: Superstar WR Xavier Worthy Staying With Longhorns Despite NIL Lure

The speculation of Worthy transferring mounted after Texas' 5-7 season

There might not be a more explosive or dynamic player in the country than Texas Longhorns wideout, Xavier Worthy

And over the weekend, it appears that at least one Power 5 program tried to lure the young Longhorns superstar away via a massive NIL deal. 

However, despite those overtures, Worthy is sticking with Steve Sarkisian and the Horns.

The first thing on his mind? Winning a Big 12 championship.

worthy

“I just want to build off that,” Worthy told the media this spring. “Go win a Big 12 championship.”

And a critical step to bringing a Big 12 title back to Austin? Buying into the system Texas coach Steve Sarkisian continues to establish headed into year two with the program.

Worthy didn’t mince his words when asked about potentially transferring after a 5-7 season and missing out on a bowl game.

neyor worthy

“(Transferring) wasn’t even a decision,” he said. “I put my trust in Sark so I’m just gonna believe in Sark. I’m not leaving. I put my trust in Sark"

Worthy shined as one of college football's best receivers as a true freshman. He had 62 catches for 981 yards and 12 touchdown receptions, with the 12 scores being good for first among freshmen receivers and fifth overall.

worthy kansas

The 62 catches also led all freshmen and earned him Freshman All-American honors.

It's hard to imagine Worthy having a better season in 2022, but the addition of receivers coach Brennan Marion could prove the difference in helping him reach new heights. 

Marion, who orchestrated a Pitt Panthers' receiving group that was No. 5 in the nation in yards per game (350.2) last season, has been drilling key lessons into Worthy's head early on in spring ball. 

“He basically tells me ‘last year didn’t count," Worthy said of Marion. "It’s what you do this year that counts. What you did last year doesn’t matter.’”

With a year of experience under his belt, Worthy will once again be Texas' No. 1 option in the passing game. And under the guidance of Sarkisian and Marion, his trajectory only has room to grow.

