Major Texas Tech Donor Challenges Steve Sarkisian After Schedule Remarks

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian ruffled feathers with his comments during his recent press availability at the Touchdown Club of Houston on May 21.

Discussing the value of the strength of the Longhorns' schedule and how it impacts Texas’s decision-making, Sarkisian seemed to take a shot at Texas Tech, an old rival from the Big 12.

A former Texas Tech player, current businessman and celebrated Red Raiders donor took notice and challenged Texas and Sarkisian to back their comments with action.

Texas, Steve Sarkisian Challenged by Texas Tech Donor Cody Campbell

Texas' head coach Steve Sarkisian gestures "Hook 'em horns" before the game against Texas Tech, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. | Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Sarkisian did not hold his tongue when referencing an unnamed in-state rival whose schedule he felt was not up to snuff. “There’s a team in our state that plays in another conference that has a schedule that I would argue if I played with our 2s and our 3s, we could go undefeated, and they’ll probably make the CFP [College Football Playoff] this year.”

While he did not name Texas Tech directly, the subtext is pretty clear. The Red Raiders won the Big 12 in 2025 with one of the best teams in program history, though many remained skeptical about the conference's strength.

Following Texas and Oklahoma’s departure for the SEC in 2024, this has been a common talking point about the Big 12. Texas Tech was shut out (23–0) by Oregon in the second round of the CFP in January, which did not help its case.

Cody Campbell — a former offensive lineman for Texas Tech and the co-CEO of a Fort Worth-based oil and gas company — responded to Sarkisian’s comments on X. He challenged the Longhorns to follow up on their head coach’s comments: “Schedule us then! We’ve been talking about it for years and we are more than willing!!”

Schedule us then! We’ve been talking about it for years and we are more than willing!! @CoachSark @_delconte — Cody Campbell (@CodyC64) May 21, 2026

Texas has not played Texas Tech since 2023, when the two programs were members of the Big 12. However, the Longhorns have also not been shy to schedule difficult non-conference opponents.

Texas is completing a two-year home-and-home series with Ohio State in 2026. Michigan is on the schedule in 2027, while a home-and-home series with Notre Dame is scheduled for 2028 and 2029.

The Longhorns' non-conference schedule is booked through 2029, with the SEC switching to a nine-game conference schedule, but there are openings in 2030 and beyond.

Since Texas left the Big 12, the conference’s makeup has shuffled a bit. Texas and Oklahoma were replaced by a quartet of former Pac-12 schools: Utah, Arizona State, Arizona and Colorado. BYU, Houston, UCF and Cincinnati were also added during the Longhorns’ final season in 2023.

Sarkisian spent three seasons as the Longhorns’ head coach in the Big 12. Texas went 25–14 (17–10 in Big 12 action), including a Big 12 title in 2023 before exiting for the SEC.

Texas Longhorns wide receivers Adonai Mitchell and Xavier Worthy celebrate a touchdown by Mitchell during the Big 12 Championship Game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Arlington. | Aaron E. Martinez / USA TODAY NETWORK

Sarkisian’s comments are likely hyperbolic, as it seems unrealistic that the Longhorns’ second unit is capable of winning a power conference. Texas, after all, was in the Big 12 just two seasons ago, and its conference title in 2023 was its first since 2009.

However, Texas has one of the strongest rosters in college football this season, and the head coach’s comments could show as much faith in his team as a lack of faith in the conference he just left.

Texas and Texas Tech also had some similar schedule metrics last season, according to ESPN. The Red Raiders ranked 11th nationally in strength of record, while the Longhorns were 10th. In terms of strength of schedule, though, Texas was ninth while Texas Tech was 46th, the lowest of any power-conference team in the CFP last season.

Texas Tech has made itself a target due to its success last season and its conspicuous surge in offseason activity during the NIL era. The Red Raiders are a developing program making waves in the transfer portal and in recruiting.

Whether the two teams schedule a non-conference game soon remains to be seen, but no love has been lost between the former Big 12 foes.

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