Marcel Reed is Finally Saying The Right Things About Texas-Texas A&M Rivalry

It's no secret that the Texas Longhorns have had Texas A&M's number since the historic rivalry was renewed two years ago.

Much of this has had to do with the inconsistent play of Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed, who has combined to score no touchdowns while committing four turnovers in two meetings against Texas.

However, that's not stopping Reed from dissing Texas -- as he should.

"We don’t like Texas. I don’t like Texas. It sucks that we’ve lost to them twice. But, they’re coming here this year, so they’re gonna have to pay. I’ve got something for them, for sure," Reed said in an interview with USA Today.

But where was this energy from Reed during SEC Media Days?

Marcel Reed Has Flip-Flopped Back And Forth When Talking About Texas

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prior to facing Texas last year, Reed had this to say about the Longhorns during an interview with Kay Adams:

"Saw 'em off," Reed said on Up & Adams. "I don't like Texas, and I'm sure my teammates don't like Texas either. The first thing that comes to mind is really just going to win that game."

That's exactly what fans on both sides of the rivalry should want to hear.

Of course, Reed wasn't able to back those words up, as Texas A&M fumbled away its chances of the program's first-ever trip to the SEC Championship after a 27-17 loss to the Longhorns in Austin. Reed threw two interceptions in the fourth quarter to seal the Aggies' fate

This led to a much different response when Reed was asked about the Longhorns during SEC Media Days.

“I mean, everybody in the world, especially the fans, are always asking, ‘Are you going to beat Texas? Are you going to beat Texas?’ Come to the game and watch," Reed said. "I'm not going to tell you no. Like, that's just dumb. I'm not going to say no. But, yeah, we're going to prepare our best for Texas, and we're going to go out there and play them to the best of our ability.”

Reed has struggled to find his voice when it comes to talking about Texas, and it's hard to blame him. Why talk when it's been difficult to back it up?

But 2026 is a new season. Reed and Texas A&M will have a chance of writing the wrongs of the past two years when they host the Longhorns in College Station on Nov. 27.

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