Miami Transfer Defensive Tackle Planning Visit to Texas Longhorns

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns are looking to get back into championship contention after a 9-3 record in 2025, which saw the Longhorns be left out of the College Football Playoff for the first time in three seasons.

And the Longhorns aim to return to the College Football Playoff, addressing some of their needs through the transfer portal. While Texas has already signed a few commitments from the portal, the Longhorns continue to host players they see as potential targets.

Texas still has a few holes to fill on its roster ahead of an important 2026 season. The Longhorns are set to welcome in another player on an official visit, with the player residing on the defensive side of the ball.

Texas Set to Host Transfer Defensive Tackle

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian observes the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Longhorns look to keep adding pieces along the defensive line, as per reports from On3, Texas is set to welcome Miami Hurricanes transfer freshman defensive tackle Donta Simpson for an official visit.

The first-year player has multiple suitors, with the Longhorns not being the only Power 4 program the defensive tackle is set to visit. Simpson also has official visits scheduled with the SMU Mustangs, Washington Huskies, and Illinois Fighting Illini.

The six-foot-three, 300-pound defensive lineman is rated as a three-star transfer portal prospect by 247Sports and one of the highly rated players at his position, ranking as the No. 14 defensive lineman available in the transfer portal.

As a freshman with the Hurricanes, Simpson made eight appearances over the course of the 2025 season, logging four total tackles (1 solo) and 1.5 tackles for loss, playing 105 defensive snaps mostly in a rotational role on Miami's defensive line.

Coming out of Chaminade-Madonna High School in Hollywood, FL, the big defensive lineman decided to stay in the Sunshine State and commit to the Hurricanes' 2025 recruiting class. Simpson was rated as a three-star high school prospect and a Top 80 player from the state of Florida in the 2025 cycle.

The Longhorns have been keen on adding key pieces to the defensive line out of the transfer portal for many seasons now, and this transfer window is no different, with Texas already having the commitment of Arkansas transfer Ian Geffrard. The six-foot-five, 380-pound defensive lineman adds a key run-stopper in the middle of the Longhorns defense for next season.

A positive visit and potential addition of Simpson would bring a young player with the adequate frame and size that is needed to compete in the trenches in the SEC. With the Longhorns set to host the Florida native, Simpson will have to be a name to keep an eye out for.