Michael Taaffe Predicts Texas Longhorns Safety Will 'Put on a Show' in 2025
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns safety Jelani McDonald continues to make headlines during spring practice this offseason.
When meeting with the media Tuesday, Texas safety Michael Taaffe helped add to the recent praise that McDonald has been receiving, saying that the third-year defensive back will "put on a show" in 2025.
"Just go watch the tape. He can turn it on for sure," Taaffe said Tuesday. "He's gonna put on a show this year."
McDonald finished last season with 33 total tackles (16 solo), one pass breakup and one interception. His first-career pick came on an incredible diving catch against Kentucky that was one of the top plays of the 2024 season for Texas.
Taaffe added that he never would have expected to have a strong relationship with McDonald, who has gone through multiple position changes over the past few seasons.
"It's cool to branch out to different avenues of friendships. I never would have thought me and Jelani, coming into this would have been best friends, and now we're like brothers just because the positions that we've been put in," Taaffe said. " ... I never really would have crossed paths with Jelani. He came in as a linebacker and played quarterback in high school, and now we're playing side by side, best friends."
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian delivered some high praise for McDonald in March, pointing to his versatility as a major key for the defense next season.
"Jelani is a tremendous safety," Sarkisian said in March. "He really is a fantastic player. We utilized him some at Nickel last year, where we got out of going to base defense, necessarily, where we're putting, you know, real line through a third linebacker on the field, where Jelani could be somewhat of a hybrid force versus teams that were getting into some bigger personnel, some 12 personnel, and things, all those things kind of remain to be seen, and how we evolve as a defense, of where we go, what this looks like, and how we grow."
McDonald, Taaffe and the rest of the defense will need to find a way to shut down Jeremiah Smith once again when the Longhorns open up the regular season against Ohio State on Aug. 30.