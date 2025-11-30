Mike Elko Erupts Following Second Straight Loss to Texas
The Texas Longhorns brought Texas A&M's undefeated season to an end on Friday, toppling the Aggies 27-17 to improve to 9-3 on the season. Hoping to be the first undefeated team in the SEC, head coach Mike Elko and the Aggies could not pull in the win in Friday night's matchup.
After the loss, Elko displayed his displeasure when he could hear the sounds of the Longhorns' celebration in the midst of his postgame press conference.
Elko Showed His Frustration Postgame
"Can we close the door and run a professional press conference, please?" Elko said postgame while the Longhorns celebrated Friday night's victory.
The Aggies' loss to the Longhorns is now the team's second straight since Texas joined the SEC last season, and fifth loss in the past six matchups. With an undefeated regular season on the line as well, Friday's loss was certainly a blow to the Aggies.
Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed was limited throughout the contest, finishing the game with 180 passing yards, two interceptions, and zero touchdowns. This was only the second game this season Reed had been limited to no touchdowns, either in the air or on the ground.
On the other side, Manning threw for 179 yards and recorded a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown. Though he didn't stand out statistically, he once again pulled off a win over a top-ten rival team with a potential shot at the College Football Playoffs on the line.
Though Manning showed up in another big moment, it's the Texas defense that deserves the spotlight, limiting Texas A&M to only its second game this season, scoring less than 30 points. Forcing turnovers in the game were defensive backs Michael Taaffe and Kobe Black, each with an interception.
Now, Texas must sit back and watch the rest of the rivalry weekend unfold and see if a picture can form where the Longhorns are included in the College Football Playoffs. The argument against Texas is that they are a three-loss team, with one of those losses coming against unranked Florida in Gainesville. The argument for the Longhorns is that the other two losses came against two top-five opponents, including the current No. 1 team in the country, and they have three wins against top-ten teams overall.
Will the committee give the Longhorns a shot at the playoffs? The Longhorns will find out in a matter of days, but until then, they can finish the regular season knowing they endured one of the hardest schedules in the country and came out the other side with only a few bruises.