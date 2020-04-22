LonghornsCountry
Mock Draft: Could Devin Duvernay End Up in Speed-Starved Philly?

Chris Dukes

There are a lot of questions when it comes to where Texas receiver Devin Duvernay will land in the NFL Draft. 

Many were impressed with his eye-popping stats in the 2019 season, a solid week at the Senior Bowl and his gaudy time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. 

Those of us who cover him can go even deeper. Despite some concerns about his size, he's versitile enough to play both inside and outside. He's physical enough to carry a team (like he had to do with Texas when injuries plagued left him as the most experienced receiver).  

Ask his quarterback Sam Ehlinger what he thinks of Duvernay. He said at one point last year he'd never seen the Sachse High School alum drop a pass in a game. 

You could also ask teammates about Duvernay's off-field character. It was so exemplary that he was chosen to become a team captain after the 2019 season had begun. 

So which NFL team will make the move to make Duvernay a member of their roster? Some think it could be the Philadelphia Eagles, who are in desperate need of game-changing speed. 

"If they (the Eagles) expect to win it all again any time soon, they need to be faster,"  the Philadelphia Inquirer's Marcus Hayes said in his most recent mock draft column. "It’s not coincidental that the two teams in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs and 49ers, were the fastest teams in the NFL."

Hays has the Eagles taking Baylor's Denzel Mims in the first round and Duvernay in the fourth with the 145th overall pick. 

Here's his assessment: 

"Devin Duvernay, WR/KR, Texas. At 5-10 and 200 pounds, Duvernay has exciting 4.39 speed. Stocky and ferocious, he recalls Brian Mitchell, one of the better kick returners in NFL history: a hard runner who sheds tackles and can be explosive. Like running back Darren Sproles, receiver Nelson Agholor, and Philly Special tight end Trey Burton, Duvernay is the sort of Swiss Army knife Doug Pederson loves to implement. This might be a reach, but again, speed is at a premium."

