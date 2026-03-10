Multiple Texas Longhorns Miss First Spring Practice

The Texas Longhorns took to the practice field on Monday to kickoff spring ball ahead of the 2026 season.

Multiple new faces got to make their unofficial Texas debut in front of the media while some familiar names began the process of starting another season on the Forty Acres.

However, there were a slew of players that were not present for the team's opening practice of the spring, mostly due to injury issues.

Laurence Seymore Among Multiple Longhorns to Miss First Practice

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian walks out of the locker room prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Western Kentucky offensive lineman transfer Laurence Seymore is missing the start of spring ball with the Longhorns as he awaits a decision on his eligibility waiver.

His absence was expected, but fans are hoping that he will be granted eligibility sooner rather than later. Seymore is expected to slide in as a starter on the Texas offensive line alongside names like Trevor Goosby, Melvin Siani and Brandon Baker.

Additionally, linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith (shoulder) and defensive lineman Justus Terry were also absent from the first spring practice. Both players are expected to miss all of spring, per reports from Inside Texas.

Other Longhorns that were not in attendance included wide receivers Ryan Wingo (wrist) and Emmett Mosley V (ankle), who are both sidelined after undergoing offseason surgery.

Despite the absence of Wingo and Mosley, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said that the other wide receivers will now have a chance to get increased reps during the spring, which will bode well for their growth headed into the 2026 season later this fall.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo reacts after scoring a touchdown against Sam Houston Bearkats during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

This now gives some increased opportunity to the receivers behind Cam Coleman, including Daylan McCutcheon, Kaliq Lockett, Kohen Brown, Chris Stewart and Jermaine Bishop Jr.

"These guys are getting some more opportunities, with Emmett and Ryan being out, and I think they're doing their best right now to take advantage of it. I love that room. I think that room, from top to bottom, is probably as talented as we had in my time here. But again, that's a quick snapshot of one day, but that room is very talented, and we get those two guys back, we're going to be we're in good shape."

Though the Longhorns won't have everyone available for the Orange-White Spring Game on April 18, the team is still looking fairly healthy overall as they look to build on-field chemistry before heading into fall camp.

Not rushing anyone back from injury will be key for Texas in order to have a healthy roster for the season opener against Texas State on Sept. 5.