What Steve Sarkisian Said About Cam Coleman After First Spring Practice

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman entered winter workouts already garnering tons of hype from the fans in Austin.

But if the first day of spring practice on Monday was any indication, the excitement surrounding him might be worth all of that and more.

Coleman showed off his hands and route-running ability during Monday's practice, but it's the attitude and approach he brings to the team that sets him apart, at least according to head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Cam Coleman Continues to Show Why He's Elite

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman during spring practice. | Zach Dimmitt, Texas Longhorns on SI

While speaking with the media after practice, Sarkisian heaped praise on Coleman and spoke at length about what he's seen from him since joining the team.

Coleman's talent and ability obviously stick out, but Sarkisian also chose to focus on how noticeable his drive and work ethic are, which is exactly what every team needs from its best players.

"I think the skill set kind of speaks for itself, but I think it's the work ethic, the demeanor, his willingness to be coachable, the effort he exudes," Sarkisian said. "Guy of his stature and his ability, I've seen it plenty of times where maybe they can coach certain things or not. When this guy's numbers called, he plays and he goes for it."

Sarkisian added that Coleman's ability to be one of the hardest workers during practice says a lot about why he's so important to this year's team.

"When your best players are your best practice players, they send a great message to the rest of the team. And I think Cam has done that just through one practice today. But I do think opportunity is something that we try to seize here, and I think it's important in life in general."

Texas WR Cam Coleman catching a deep touchdown from QB KJ Lacey during the first spring practice.



Coleman showed off strong hands despite the wet weather, while early indications show Lacey could be ready for the QB2 role. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/IwCaRGGTqI — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) March 9, 2026

Coleman will continue to operate as the No. 1 wide receiver in the offense this spring, especially with Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V still out after undergoing offseason surgery.

This now gives some increased opportunity to the receivers behind Coleman, including Daylan McCutcheon, Kaliq Lockett, Kohen Brown, Chris Stewart and Jermaine Bishop Jr.

"These guys are getting some more opportunities, with Emmett and Ryan being out, and I think they're doing their best right now to take advantage of it. I love that room. I think that room, from top to bottom, is probably as talented as we had in my time here. But again, that's a quick snapshot of one day, but that room is very talented, and we get those two guys back, we're going to be we're in good shape."