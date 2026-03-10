What Stave Sarkisian Said About Texas WR Room Should Have Fans Excited

The build-up to the 2026 season has started as the Texas Longhorns returned to the practice field on Monday, with the first day of spring practice now in the books.

Many of the new additions that the Longhorns brought in over the offseason are getting their first looks with the returners, whether it be through the transfer portal players, who will be looking to make immediate impacts throughout spring practice, or the talented class of 2026, who will look to make great first impressions.

There is always a buzz in the air with the start of spring practice, and for the Longhorns, that noise surrounds one particular offensive position group after day one of spring ball.

Longhorns Wide Receiver Corps Receives Praise

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo runs with the ball while Michigan Wolverines defensive back Zeke Berry attempts to tackle. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

After the Longhorns' first spring practice, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian took to the mic in a media availability and spoke about his initial thoughts on his squad after day one, and the Longhorns' head coach had some praise to give out to his wide receiver room.

"I love that room," Sarkisian said. "I think that room, from top to bottom, is probably as talented as we had in my time here. But again, that's a quick snapshot of one day, but that room is very talented."

That position group for the Longhorns is seeing plenty of turnover, with two of their top three leaders in receiving yards and receptions both leaving with DeAndre Moore Jr. and Parker Livingstone, both transferring out, and the only returner of the top three being Ryan Wingo.

The Longhorns' wide receiver room now has a much different feel to it with the returns of Wingo and Emmett Mosley, as well as the headline-grabbing addition of Auburn transfer Cam Coleman, being the likely top three wide receivers for the Longhorns heading into the fall.

However, both Wingo and Mosley are sidelined at the start of the spring practice, giving the younger pieces of the Longhorns wide receiver room a chance to show off what they can do with the increase in reps. Sarkisian highlighted second-year guys like Daylan McCutcheon and Kaliq Lockett, as well as freshmen wideouts in Kohen Brown, Chris Stewart, and Jermaine Bishop Jr.

"Opportunity is something that we try to seize here, and I think it's important in life in general," Sarkisian said. "So you think about Daylan and Kaliq, you think about Kohen or Chris or Jermaine and these guys, getting some more opportunities, with Emmett and Ryan being out, and I think they're doing their best right now to take advantage of it."

Outside of Wingo and Mosley, the Longhorns do not have a returning wide receiver who recorded double-digit receptions a season ago. With the top three wide receivers having their spots secured, the young Texas wide receivers could earn themselves some playing time once the season rolls around with their performances during the spring.