Multiple Texas Longhorns Named to Senior Bowl Top 300 Watchlist
The Texas Longhorns are projected to be one of the top programs contending for the national championship, especially with a talented defense and a new starting quarterback who's been hype all offseason, in Arch Manning.
Texas holds an incredible amount of talent on the roster, making it no surprise to see them towards the top of many lists of college football analysts' championship contenders.
This was recently recognized as the Senior Bowl released their 2026 Top 300 watch list, with the Longhorns being well represented, featuring six of their players.
Which Longhorns made the List?
Michael Taaffe - Safety
It's no surprise to see the fifth-year senior on the list, as Taaffe returns for his final year of eligibility with the Longhorns. After a breakout season in which Taaffe recorded 78 total tackles, two sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, 10 pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and was an All-American selection. Taaffe will be spearheading the communication and providing leadership to the young, talented players in the Longhorns' secondary.
Jaylon Guilbeau - Cornerback
With the departure of Jahdae Barron to the NFL, the Longhorns' secondary was left with a vacant spot at the boundary cornerback opposite of Malik Muhammad. Throughout the offseason, Guilbeau has worked his way into being the starter at the opposite cornerback position. The senior comes off a season with 58 tackles, 5.5 tackles-for-loss, a sack, and three pass deflections. The veteran defensive back will be poised for a productive senior season.
Anthony Hill Jr. - Linebacker
The only junior of the six Longhorns selected, Hill is one of the top linebackers in all of college football, which is no surprise to see the third-year linebacker touted as an AP Preseason All-American and on the watchlist for a variety of other prestigious awards. One more productive season as one of the anchors of the Longhorns' defense could see Hill having to make a decision once the 2026 NFL Draft rolls around.
Trey Moore - Linebacker
Moore made the decision to return to the Longhorns for his senior season after a productive first year in Austin. Moore recorded 36 tackles, 10.5 tackles-for-loss, and 6.5 sacks after transferring in from UTSA before the 2024 season.
Throughout the off-season, the Longhorns' defensive coaches have been trying to find multiple ways to utilize Moore's skillset, working out at both off-ball linebacker and his specialty as an edge rusher. Moore's versatility could be a big piece in unlocking the rest of the talented players on the Longhorns' defense.
Ethan Burke - EDGE
Burke is projected for a big year after the senior edge rusher recorded 27 tackles and two sacks in more of a rotational role. Burke will now be one of the Longhorns' top edge rushers. The 6-foot-6 senior will have advantageous matchups throughout the season, with the majority of the offensive lines' focus being on sophomore star Colin Simmons; Burke should get plenty of one-on-one matchups to take advantage of.
DJ Campbell - Offensive Lineman
Campbell returned to the Longhorns for his senior year and is poised to be the de facto leader along the offensive line, with the player with the most game experience. Campbell has 30 starts in his Longhorns career and was a part of an offensive line that was recognized as a Joe Moore Award finalist in 2024 and a semifinalist in 2023.