Multiple Texas Longhorns Earn All-SEC Honors After Missing CFP

Despite their best efforts during the 2025 season, the Texas Longhorns missed the College Football Playoff.

Their season was marked by highs and lows, and the three losses they accumulated throughout the season kept them out of the postseason bracket.

That being said, several Longhorns earned All-SEC Coaches' honors for their performances this season.

First Team All-SEC honorees

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) rushes as Texas Longhorns defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau (3) and Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) defend in the first half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.

Three Texas players were recognized as First-Team All-SEC, and they are as follows: offensive lineman Trevor Goosby, defensive lineman Colin Simmons and defensive back Michael Taaffe.

Taaffe, as most Texas fans are aware of, will be done with college football following the Longhorns’ last game of the season against the Michigan Wolverines in the Cheez-it Citrus Bowl. He has spent the last five years in burnt orange, and his next step will likely be declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Goosby and Simmons, on the other hand, both just completed their sophomore years. Their continued improvement could be problematic for SEC opponents next season.

Simmons has logged 41 tackles and 11 sacks this season, also forcing three fumbles. He is considered to be one of the most prominent players in college football at his position, and it seems like the ceiling is high for the sophomore.

Second Team honorees

Nov 1, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) breaks up a pass intended for Vanderbilt Commodores tight end Eli Stowers (9) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

As far as Second Team All-SEC selections go, four Texas players have been included: wide receiver Ryan Wingo, linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., defensive back Malik Muhammad and wide receiver Ryan Niblett for his work on special teams.

Wingo recorded 770 receiving yards on 50 receptions during the regular season, all while sharing the field with other talented Longhorn receivers.

Muhammad and Hill Jr. both helped anchor Texas’ defense, and Hill’s declaration for the NFL Draft will leave a big gap for this team to fill.

The Longhorns’ final Second team selection was Niblett, whose kick return game had the ability to change the momentum of an entire matchup.

Third Team honorees

Lastly, Texas had one third-team honoree for the 2025 season: offensive lineman DJ Campbell.

While this offensive line struggled to protect quarterback Arch Manning at times, their general improvement meant that two of their players were recognized as All-SEC.

With a bowl game opportunity and the chance to prepare for a strong 2026 campaign ahead, it seems as though the Longhorns still have a lot to look forward to as a team.