ESPN analyst weighs in on Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning’s Comments on Draft
On Tuesday, ESPN’s analyst, Ryan Clark, weighed in on the Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning’s commentary on keeping his options open regarding the 2026 NFL Draft.
The comments stem from a recent media availability, in which Manning rebutted his grandfather and former NFL star, Archie Manning’s comments on announcing that his grandson would stay at Texas through the 2026 season.
As he left open that door of possibility, the world of college sports, once again, was sent into a tizzy. So, here is what ESPN’s Clark has to say about it.
Might need more time to develop
“I’d hate to be this guy. What if he's not that good? We expect him to be one of those players that will have an opportunity to change a franchise,” Clark said. “But what if he needs both years in order to reach his full potential be everything he could possibly be?”
Manning, a redshirt sophomore, has two starts under his belt across 12 game appearances. In that time, he posts a completion percentage of 67.8 and has accumulated nine touchdowns across 939 yards.
Previously, he has admitted that he feels he hasn’t done enough to warrant the hype surrounding him, but wants to live up to it. This notion, Clark seems to agree with.
“If he's everything people believe him to be, let's give the kid, an opportunity to show us,” Clark said. “Not because of what his last name is, but because the tape says it.”
While Manning's recent comments on keeping his options open regarding the decision to stay at Texas or declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, Clark raised the question — what if he needs both years in order to reach his full potential?
“Arch is like, ‘Look, if I go out here and ball out and they tell me I’m going to go No. 1 overall, guess what? I’m probably going to be in the draft.’ (And) I love that for this kid,” Clark added.
Clarifying that, when you have a last name tied to the quarterback royal family of football, there’s a level of expectation and pressure that comes with it.
“If Arch Manning does what he’s supposed to do, he’s going to have an opportunity to be the first overall pick,” Clark said. “If he feels like it’s time to leave, he should be able to make that decision individually.”
While Clark’s main interest proves to be whether Manning will live up to the hype heading into the 2025 season, he agrees the choice is Manning’s.
So, at the end of the day, only time will tell how long Manning chooses to be a Longhorn and what his future will look like. Until then, Manning proves to be focused on this upcoming season, which begins Aug. 30 against the Ohio State Buckeyes.