New Texas Longhorns Commit Already Sees Bright Future With Team

Three-star wide receiver Briceson Thrower visited many a place this offseason, as the North Forney resident narrowed down his options to Texas Tech, Texas A&M, and the Texas Longhorns, as well as the Illinois Fighting Illini as an out-of-state option.

Saturday afternoon, Thrower announced that he would be suiting up in the burnt orange for the Longhorns and head coach Steve Sarkisian.

And Texas football fans should be pleased to know the wideout from the class of 2027 already has high hopes for his time in the 40 Acres, and he hasn't even caught a pass in-game from Arch Manning yet.

"I See Myself Thriving Here"

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian gestures after a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

After announcing his commitment, Thrower had nothing but positive remarks about the program and the coaches, and already sees a big future in the Texas state capital.

"What's really exciting me is seeing myself in their program making plays," Thrower told Sam Spiegelman of On3. "I really like how they've pushed guys to be the best, and they have coached them to be the best man not just on the field, but off as well. So, I see myself thriving there, and I know it's a good fit for me."

Thrower also took time and sang the praises of Texas wide receiver coach Chris Jackson and the relationship that they had developed.

"Coach Jackson has been pretty hard on me lately. He's always calling and checking up," Thrower continued. "He's (Jackson) just been a really good communicator. He's always texting me, calling me, and really just checking up on me."

Thrower is set for another official visit with Texas this upcoming weekend, one that he is bursting at the seams to experience.

As of June 7, 2026, 247Sports has Thrower as a three-star receiver, good enough for the 49th-best at his position in the 2027 class and the 53rd-best in the state of Texas.

247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks has described Thrower as a "tall, traitsy outside receiver with verified straight-line speed," as well as a "physically gifted outside target with the potential to becomea difference maker with the proper development."

Needless to say, the Texas coaches should be able to provide him with that proper development needed to make him the superstar he hopes to be for Texas. They have certainly have done so with receivers in the past.

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