5 Reasons to Believe Texas Can Exceed Expectations This Season

The Texas Longhorns are trying to exceed the standards and expectations set over the last few seasons. Last year saw Texas fall short of the College Football Playoff, but coming up short again isn't in the cards for the Longhorns.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian is entering his sixth season in Austin, and he may have assembled his most talented roster since taking over the program.

So, what exactly is the expectation for Texas this year? At a minimum, 10 wins should be on the table. Here are five reasons why the Longhorns could exceed that number.

Some of the Best Roster Retention in the Nation

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo runs the ball. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In this era of college football, roster retention is a forgotten art. Players come and go, and coaches have accepted it. However, Sarkisian did an excellent job of retaining top talent.

Texas is returning 68 percent of its production, tied for the fifth-highest out of 138 FBS teams. 73 percent on offense ranks fourth, and 63 percent on defense ranks 19th. It's not a guarantee of success, but the players returning to Austin are noteworthy.

Guys like Jelani McDonald and Trevor Goosby could've entered the draft, but now they return as leaders and massive boosts at their respective positions.

An Outstanding Transfer Portal Haul

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman celebrates a first down. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Returning production is important, but supplementing the roster with external additions through the transfer portal is equally crucial. The Longhorns have the third-best transfer portal class according to 247Sports.

The portal class is highlighted by five-star wideout Cam Coleman, who projects to be the number one wide receiver for Texas. It also includes linebacker Rasheem Biles, cornerback Bo Mascoe, and running backs Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown.

A Playmaker At Every Level

Texas gave quarterback Arch Manning plenty of help this offseason. Now, he'll lead an offense that could be quite versatile in its ability to beat an opponent in multiple ways.

They have one of the best wide receiver rooms in the country, led by Coleman, Ryan Wingo, and Emmett Mosley V. They have a much-needed spark in the running back room with Smothers and Brown.

This should be one of the top offenses in the country with playmakers at nearly every position group.

Sark and Manning Return for Another Year

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts with quarterback Arch Manning. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sarkisian and Manning will work together for a second full season. After a rough start to 2025, Manning found his footing as the season progressed.

Without a doubt, the Longhorns quarterback has the skills and talent around him to put it all together. Will he live up to the hype is an entirely different discussion. Texas fans are hoping the answer is yes.

A Defensive Juggernaut in Colin Simmons

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With all the star talent littered over the roster, Simmons could be the most exciting player next season. He's coming off a 12-sack season and has the potential for a record-setting year.

The defense's ceiling rises with Simmons, and if he can consistently disrupt games, there's no telling how far Texas can go in 2026.

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