Steve Sarkisian Sees Something Different In Arch Manning Ahead of 2026 Season

Last year, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning seemed to have the weight of the college football world on his shoulders, starting the season as the favorite for the Heisman Trophy and leading a preseason No. 1 Texas team that was favored to win the national championship after just two college starts in 2024.

Of course, that didn't exactly go as most were hoping for, but while the Longhorns just missed being in the College Football Playoff, Manning's performances in the last three games against Arkansas, Texas A&M, and Michigan had many looking forward to what would happen in the 2026 season.

Where there is a chance that an even better version of Manning awaits the Texas faithful.

"You See a Different Leader in Him"

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In an appearance during the SEC Media Days, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was pulled aside to ask how much more confident his starting quarterback was heading into this season as compared to last year.

And Sarkisian's answer was nothing if not optimistic.

"I think he's a lot more confident. Last season, he found out a lot about himself," Sarkisian said. "Any time that we're faced with adversity and we get on the other side of it, you gain confidence."

Sarkisian continued on, saying that though Manning's work ethic still has improvement to do, he is seeing a totally different junior quarterback than in the past.

"I think that you see a different leader in him and the way that he interacts with his teammates," said the head coach. "His work ethic has to change, but the ability to lead vocally is much different than before and he is very comfortable with who he is. He's not trying to be something that he's not."

In that string of games against the Razorbacks, Aggies, and Wolverines, Manning combined for 789 passing yards, 213 rushing yards, 11 total touchdowns, and not a single interception, making his early-season critics and those who kept calling him a "nepo baby" eat their words.

If there was ever a time for Manning and the Longhorns to unlock their true potential under Sarkisian's leadership, that time is now, as this past offseason was almost nothing but kind to the Burnt Orange, landing them some elite defensive chess pieces, a tandem of lightning bolts at running back, as well as the biggest wide receiver option in the portal.

If Texas can't make the CFP with this squad and this potential version of Arch Manning, then maybe it's time for another big part of the team to be put under the microscope.

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