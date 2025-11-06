NFL Scout Calls Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr. 'Overhyped' Due to Silly Reason
AUSTIN -- Ever since he stepped onto the Forty Acres, there was no doubt that Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. had the NFL in his future.
His first time under the bright lights came in his second-career game against Alabama, and Hill Jr. didn't disappoint. In Texas' statement 34-24 win over the Crimson Tide, Hill had two sacks in the second half and was a key reason the Longhorns managed to close things out in the fourth quarter.
Now in his third season, Hill Jr. is the leader of Texas' defense and is seen as a surefire first-round draft pick in the 2026 cycle, but not all NFL scouts are confident that he's worthy of going within the first 32 picks.
NFL Scout Thinks Anthony Hill Jr. is Overhyped Due to Texas Logo
According to ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller, an anonymous NFC West scout said that Hill Jr.'s draft buzz has been a bit "overhyped" due to the Longhorn logo on his helmet.
"Another scout -- this one from the NFC West -- poured some cold water on the hype, though. 'Linebackers rarely go that early, and he's been outplayed by Arvell Reese at Ohio State and CJ Allen at Georgia. He's good, but I think he's more of a Round 2 player who's being overhyped because of the helmet,'" the scout told Miller.
What a strange thing to say.
Not all scouts are going to agree when it comes to their respective draft boards, and that's totally fine. But forming that opinion due to Texas' Hollywood-level brand seems out of place, especially when considering the success Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns have had over the past few years.
Texas Has Been an NFL Factory Under Steve Sarkisian
In the Sarkisian era, Texas has seen 28 players hear their names get called in the NFL Draft with many more signing undrafted deals with teams as well.
This was 12 players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Longhorns set a new program record in the seven-round era for the most players taken in a single draft. This also ties for the fourth-most all-time by one program, as Alabama (2018) and Ohio State (2016) both previously reached that mark.
Many of these players in the 2025 class have already had notable impacts on their respective teams during their rookie seasons. But it's only the Texas logo, right?
If this were the 2022 NFL Draft class, maybe the anonymous scout would be onto something when considering that Texas went 5-7 in 2021. The Longhorns didn't have a single player drafted following that abysmal season.
But this isn't the same mediocre Texas fans grew accustomed to in the dark ages that followed the 2009 season. Austin has proven to be a NFL factory under Sarkisian, and Hill Jr. is set to be the latest player to reap those rewards.
Hill Jr. will look to close out what's almost certain to be his final season at Texas with another College Football Playoff berth. The Longhorns visit the Georgia Bulldogs on Nov. 15 in Athens.