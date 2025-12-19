3 Texas Longhorns Featured on SI's 2026 Top 100 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings

The college football season is nearly at its end for the Texas Longhorns and the team is currently preparing for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. Some players, however, will have to look beyond the Citrus Bowl and begin training for the 2026 NFL draft.

Recently, Sports Illustrated published its Top 100 NFL Draft Prospects, including three Texas Longhorns among the list.

As the offseason approaches, Texas will have to see who will remain on the roster next season.

26. Trevor Goosby - OT

Sep 13, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) rests during a game against the Texas El Paso Miners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Trevor Goosby ranked in at No. 26 on the SI Top 100 Prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft, and could be a potential difference maker up front. At 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds, Goosby allowed three sacks this season and performed well for Texas against a difficult slate of SEC opponents.

He has not yet announced whether he will return to Texas next season or forgo that decision and declare for the draft instead. In the meantime, he may continue to climb draft boards.

37. Anthony Hill Jr. - LB

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Davon Booth (6) runs the ball as Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) makes the tackle during the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Anthony Hill Jr. officially declared for the draft on December 8 via Instagram, and currently stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs 238 pounds. The junior linebacker is coming off a 70-tackle season, with four sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions.

According to PFF, Hill is the No. 4 linebacker in the class and the third linebacker listed among SI's Top 100 Prospects. Maybe even a potential first-round pick, Hill has an opportunity to be the next standout linebacker coming out of Texas.

80. Jack Endries - TE

Oct 4, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas Longhorns tight end Jack Endries (88) attempts to make a catch against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

In his first season with the Longhorns, Endries filled in a gap left by former tight end Gunnar Helm, who was drafted to the NFL in 2025. Endries recorded 28 receptions for 311 yards, as well as two touchdowns.

Though his production may have taken a dip, Endries was part of a diversely talented Texas team that emphasized the use of its wide receivers in the passing game. Prior to playing with the Longhorns, Endries spent two seasons at Cal.

With the Bruins, Endries tallied 1,031 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns over two seasons. He has yet to announce if he will return to Texas or declare for the NFL draft. If he does return to the Longhorns, the team retains potentially one of the SEC's top tight ends. But if he does declare, Texas would need to find its third starting tight end in three years.