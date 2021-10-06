Oklahoma Defensive Players To Watch Vs. Texas In Red River Showdown

The Longhorns offense will have their hands full with a talented Oklahoma defense on Saturday

The Oklahoma Sooners entered 2021 as one of the top defenses in the Big 12. In what felt like an overnight turnaround, Alex Grinch has helped Oklahoma finish in the top three of near every conference category.

This season, the team is returning nine full-time starters and it has shown, with the Sooners boasting one of the top run-stopping units in the country.

Last year, Sam Ehlinger couldn't find a consistent rhythm in the passing game despite throwing it 53 times. He compiled 287 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but also threw a pair of interceptions in a 53-45 loss.

Texas' offense did finish overall with 428 yards on the afternoon. Under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, can Casey Thompson and Bijan Robinson put the Longhorns over the top against their heated rival?

To do so, here are several names they'll need to be on the lookout for in the Red River Showdown. Make sure to stick with Longhorns Country throughout our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Texas' schedule in 2021.

DL Isaiah Thomas

The veteran of the trenches, Thomas returns after a stellar junior season. Last year on the line, he finished with 31 total tackles, eight sacks and a forced fumble. Thomas also did enough to have the Sooners finish No. 2 in defense, allowing opponents to average a mere 3.5 yards per play.

This season, Thomas has 13 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks through five games.

LB Brian Asamoah

As the leading tackler, Asamoah returns looking to lead the Big 12 in stops this season. Replacing Kenneth Murray up the middle, he impressed with 66 total tackles, 33 solo stops, plus an interception.

Through the first five games of this season, Asamoah is third on the teams with 25 total tackles.

LB/EDGE Nik Bonitto

When thinking of Joseph Ossai, think of Bonitto. Not a linebacker but also not a defensive end, his role is to rush the quarterback and make a stop. Bonitto played that role well in 2020, finishing second among Sooners with eight sacks on the year, and has been just as productive in 2021 with 5.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Bonitto's 6-foot-3 frame allows him to win off the line of scrimmage and use him bend towards his advantage. As a hybrid defender in today's game, Bonnito should improve his overall production with a more relaxed schedule to begin the year.

CB Jaden Davis

With Tre Brown gone, it'll be Davis' secondary for 2020. Overall, he impressed as the No. 2 cornerback for being a sophomore. He tallied 11 tackles, but finished second on the team in pass breakups with five.

So far this season, Davis has 16 tackles and one pass breakup.

S Pat Fields

The captain of the secondary is back for another year in Norman, this time hoping to win a College Football Playoff game. Last year, he did everything for Grinch. Tackling? Top-notch. Coverage? One of the better safeties in the Big 12? Physicalness? Ask several Florida players.

The senior missed most of the spring after undergoing a minor procedure. In 2021, Fields hay been hyper-productive, leading the Sooners in tackles with 32, including 1.5 tackles for loss.

