Could Longhorns QB Target Arch Manning Be The First Millionaire in College Football?

The recently passed Name, Image, and Likeness rules could provide a major pay-day right out of high school for the QB prodigy

The entire landscape of college sports has changed drastically within a matter of days. College football athletes in particular have been at the forefront, as many have immediately taken advantage of the opportunity to benefit off of their name, image, and likeness.

Due to this, the speculation has continued to swell about what the future might hold for 2023 five-star QB Arch Manning from Isidore Newman (LA).

A nephew of the Manning brothers and the top-ranked passer in his class, the 15-year-old phenom has the potential to break the bank. His polished QB skills and pocket presence will obviously be essential, but his famous name recognition will drive endorsement deals and sponsorships.

In a recent appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Action Network sports business analyst Darren Rovell said it wouldn't be farfetched to see Manning become a multi-millionaire after high school graduation.

“Arch Manning I could see making $10 Million as a freshman in college,” Rovell said on the Dan Patrick show. “Everyone who had Peyton and Eli are gonna wanna sign him. … When you say, ‘Who’s the guy who’s gonna come in and blow this thing up?’ That’s the guy who I think of. But he’s got two years to go.”

These kinds of earnings for a future freshman QB seem unfathomable. Manning hasn't even committed to a school yet and won't be playing on a college football field for another two years. But, that's exactly why he isn't the typical high school QB recruit.

Since the introduction of NIL rules on July 1, some notable Division 1 QB's including Miami's D'Eriq King, Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler, and Florida State's Mckenzie Milton have jumped at the opportunity to benefit.

Despite all three signal-callers being amongst the most talented in the country, they still lack the attention-grabbing name recognition that comes attached to a player like Manning. Pair that with a big-brand university, and the checks basically write themselves.

This is exactly what Longhorn Nation could be seeing if Manning decides to commit to Texas. He's already been recruited by big-time schools like Alabama, Clemson and LSU, but a commitment to the Longhorns would catapult his potential earnings in a major market like the Lone Star state.

During his unofficial visit to the Forty Acres in June, Manning gave Texas fans a sneak-peek at what the future could look like for Longhorn football.

The most-talked-about player in high school football still has to finish high school before tapping into the gold mine awaiting him in college. Until then, the country will be on notice in anticipation of his college commitment that will surely earn Manning big money regardless of where he ends up.

What do you think of Manning potentially being a multi-millionaire right out of high school? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

